6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises for Men to Do at Home 

Incorporating certain fat-burning exercises into your everyday fitness routine is a great way to keep your body healthy and active while also losing kilos and improving your overall cardiovascular health.
The good news is that you don’t really need to become a gym freak to burn fat and lose weight. Instead, you simply need to commit to some effective fat-burning exercises that help burn calories, develop strength, improve endurance, and enhance mobility.
Here is a list of some of the most effective calorie-burning exercises for men that do not require any equipment and can be done in the comfort of one's home.
6 fat-burning exercises to do at home
1) Burpees
No fat-burning workout sequence is complete without burpees. It is a killer exercise when it comes to weight loss, although it is important not to overdo it. When doing burpees, you must also make sure to perform each move at a controlled pace to not strain your joints.
Here’s how to do burpees:
- From an upright standing position, lower your body into a squat, and place both your hands on the floor.
- Jump both your feet out in a push-up position and perform one push-up.
- Jump again towards your hands and then jump as high as you can, bringing your hands over your head.
- Complete at least 10 reps.
2) High knees
High knees are also amazing fat-burning exercises that reduce fat from your outer hips and inner thigh areas. Plus, it is also effective for burning belly fat too.
Here’s how to perform high knees:
- Stand straight with your arms by your sides.
- Raise your right knee towards your chest and then switch legs so that your left knee is now towards your chest.
- At a fast and non-stop pace, continue alternating your knees and moving your arms in a running motion, with your right arm lifting with your left leg and your left arm lifting with your right leg.
- Continue for as many reps as you can.
3) Planks
Planks are an excellent exercise for toned and rock-hard abs. It is one of the best fat-burning exercises for beginners that strengthens the abs, arms, back, and shoulder muscles.
Here’s how to do planks:
- To start the exercise, get into a push-up position with your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle.
- Shift your bodyweight on your forearms, and make sure your body is in a straight line from your feet to your head.
- Hold this position for as long as you can and then slowly lower your body to the floor.
- Your core muscles should be engaged throughout the exercise.
4) V-sit crunch
The V-sit crunch challenges your abs and improves your overall core strength and endurance. It is one of the best fat-burning exercises for toning your entire abdominal region.
Here’s how to do a V-sit crunch:
- Lie on your back with your hands over your head and legs straight in the front.
- Crunch up slightly so that your body forms a V shape.
- Now lift your legs and crunch back and forth.
- Make sure to keep breathing normally and keep your neck and head stable.
- Complete the desired number of reps.
5) Squat jumps
Squat jumps target your knees, hips, and ankles and help improve your overall athletic performance. It also provides a great cardio effect and promotes fat loss.
Here’s how to do squat jumps:
- Stand upright with your feet outside your shoulders.
- Squat down keeping your knees behind your toes.
- Hold this position and then jump vertically.
- When you are mid-air, pull your toes towards your shins and land softly on the floor with your hips down and back.
6) Bear crawl
Bear crawling is an amazing full-body exercise that enhances your mobility and strength while burning fat. Additionally, it also helps sculpt your obliques and thigh muscles.
Here’s how to do bear crawls:
- Lie face down on all your fours keeping your knees off the floor.
- Keep your spine in a neutral position, and place your palms and toes firmly on the floor.
- Brace your core and move forward a few steps in the same position.
- As your palms move forward, your leg should also move ahead with your hips stable and as close to the ground as possible.
Takeaway
Include the aforementioned fat-burning exercises in your everyday workout routine, and see how it works for you. However, before kick-starting these exercises, remember to warm up for a few minutes to prevent pain and injuries. Simply jog, walk or stretch, and then start your workout.
