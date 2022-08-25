6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises for Men to Do at Home 

Incorporating certain fat-burning exercises into your everyday fitness routine is a great way to keep your body healthy and active while also losing kilos and improving your overall cardiovascular health.

The good news is that you don’t really need to become a gym freak to burn fat and lose weight. Instead, you simply need to commit to some effective fat-burning exercises that help burn calories, develop strength, improve endurance, and enhance mobility.

Here is a list of some of the most effective calorie-burning exercises for men that do not require any equipment and can be done in the comfort of one's home.

6 fat-burning exercises to do at home

1) Burpees

No fat-burning workout sequence is complete without burpees. It is a killer exercise when it comes to weight loss, although it is important not to overdo it. When doing burpees, you must also make sure to perform each move at a controlled pace to not strain your joints.

Here’s how to do burpees:

From an upright standing position, lower your body into a squat, and place both your hands on the floor.

Jump both your feet out in a push-up position and perform one push-up.

Jump again towards your hands and then jump as high as you can, bringing your hands over your head.

Complete at least 10 reps.

2) High knees

High knees are also amazing fat-burning exercises that reduce fat from your outer hips and inner thigh areas. Plus, it is also effective for burning belly fat too.

Here’s how to perform high knees:

Stand straight with your arms by your sides.

Raise your right knee towards your chest and then switch legs so that your left knee is now towards your chest.

At a fast and non-stop pace, continue alternating your knees and moving your arms in a running motion, with your right arm lifting with your left leg and your left arm lifting with your right leg.

Continue for as many reps as you can.

3) Planks

Planks are an excellent exercise for toned and rock-hard abs. It is one of the best fat-burning exercises for beginners that strengthens the abs, arms, back, and shoulder muscles.

Here’s how to do planks:

To start the exercise, get into a push-up position with your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle.

Shift your bodyweight on your forearms, and make sure your body is in a straight line from your feet to your head.

Hold this position for as long as you can and then slowly lower your body to the floor.

Your core muscles should be engaged throughout the exercise.

4) V-sit crunch

The V-sit crunch challenges your abs and improves your overall core strength and endurance. It is one of the best fat-burning exercises for toning your entire abdominal region.

Here’s how to do a V-sit crunch:

Lie on your back with your hands over your head and legs straight in the front.

Crunch up slightly so that your body forms a V shape.

Now lift your legs and crunch back and forth.

Make sure to keep breathing normally and keep your neck and head stable.

Complete the desired number of reps.

5) Squat jumps

Squat jumps target your knees, hips, and ankles and help improve your overall athletic performance. It also provides a great cardio effect and promotes fat loss.

Here’s how to do squat jumps:

Stand upright with your feet outside your shoulders.

Squat down keeping your knees behind your toes.

Hold this position and then jump vertically.

When you are mid-air, pull your toes towards your shins and land softly on the floor with your hips down and back.

6) Bear crawl

Bear crawling is an amazing full-body exercise that enhances your mobility and strength while burning fat. Additionally, it also helps sculpt your obliques and thigh muscles.

Here’s how to do bear crawls:

Lie face down on all your fours keeping your knees off the floor.

Keep your spine in a neutral position, and place your palms and toes firmly on the floor.

Brace your core and move forward a few steps in the same position.

As your palms move forward, your leg should also move ahead with your hips stable and as close to the ground as possible.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned fat-burning exercises in your everyday workout routine, and see how it works for you. However, before kick-starting these exercises, remember to warm up for a few minutes to prevent pain and injuries. Simply jog, walk or stretch, and then start your workout.

