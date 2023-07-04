Attractive people found to be healthier than average-looking individuals, new study finds

In a fascinating new study published in the American Journal of Human Biology, researchers have unearthed an intriguing connection between physical attractiveness and good health.

According to the research, individuals who are rated above average in attractiveness tend to experience better health outcomes compared to their average-looking counterparts.

These findings offer fresh insights into the complex relationship between physical attractiveness and overall well-being. Let's delve deeper into the study's details to better understand the implications.

Motivation behind the study

Aim of research (Image via Freepik/Dcstudio)

The researchers embarked on this research to look into the correlation between physical attractiveness and health outcomes, aiming to provide definitive evidence on this intriguing topic.

Previous studies hinted at a correlation between attractive facial features and good health, but doubts persisted regarding the reliability of these associations. The study's authors set out to address these concerns by considering various confounding factors and conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Insights into the study design and methods

How did the research take place? (Image via Freepik/Katemangostar)

To collect data, the researchers leveraged the United States National Longitudinal research of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health), a nationally representative sample of adolescents.

Interviewers rated participants' physical attractiveness on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing "very unattractive" and 5 signifying "very attractive."

The research then analyzed the relationship between physical attractiveness and cardiometabolic risk, encompassing immune, metabolic and cardiovascular health, using biomarkers from blood tests and medical examinations.

Link between physical attractiveness and health

Research findings (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

After a ten-year follow-up, the research revealed a compelling link between physical attractiveness and improved health. Individuals rated above average in attractiveness displayed significantly better health outcomes compared to their average-looking counterparts.

Importantly, this association remained strong even after controlling for potential predictors of health. Intriguingly, the research also found that individuals rated as very unattractive exhibited lower cardiometabolic risk, aligning with previous research suggesting positive outcomes for those considered very unattractive.

Understanding the impact of BMI

BMI (Image via Freepik)

The research further explored the impact of body mass index on the relationship between physical attractiveness and health outcomes.

While higher BMI moderated the effect of attractiveness on health, the association remained statistically significant even after accounting for BMI. It suggests that physical attractiveness independently influences health outcomes.

The research acknowledges certain limitations, like potential biases introduced by interviewer-assessed physical attractiveness and possibility of reverse causation between attractiveness and health.

The researchers propose further investigation into the links between physical attractiveness and mortality outcomes to gain a more comprehensive understanding.

Poll : 0 votes