What Is Austin Ekeler’s Workout Routine and Diet Plan?

Austin Ekeler is a popular name for soccer lovers. He's an American footballer currently playing with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). Fame wasn't an easy journey for Austin. He had to be patient, trying his luck with his divine efforts. Ignored by every Division I college he finally received an acclamation from Western State Colorado University about which he hadn't heard of.

The professional footballer didn’t enjoy a smooth life off the field. Austin’s dedication and hard work got him to where he is today. His mother was a basketball coach in high school sports, so he grew up surrounded by both sports and academics.

Austin uses home workout routines to maintain his weight. His workout routines are not traditional and he does not belong to a gym but he likes to run as part of his workout routine. Austin Ekeler is also a vegan, but he tries to cut out as many carbs as possible.

What Does Austin Ekeler Workout Routine Include?

Austin advises athletes to get their form right and their mechanics right. As a footballer, he sticks with full-body workouts that build explosive power. He says it is all about the power clean. Hang cleans and power cleans are beneficial for football players when it comes to creating NFL-level explosiveness.

Austin Ekeler is a weightlifter, but he doesn't need to use heavy weights in order to get a good workout. He can do power cleans with only 225 pounds, and he has been doing four to six reps of that weight for running back explosion and all-pro conditioning.

Ekeler is a fitness fanatic. He keeps his workouts consistent, working out at least five days a week. Austin Ekeler enjoys two workouts: lifting weights and running. His favorite exercise is the squat. On heavy leg day, he usually starts with a set of 10 reps to warm up and then works up to three sets of 12 reps with as much weight as possible.

Here's the exact workout routine:

Monday: Leg day

Warm up with half an hour of dynamic stretches.

Back squats

Heavy squats

Leg press

Hamstring curls

And walking dumbbell lunges.

Tuesday: Upper Body.

Dynamic warm-up lasting 30 minutes

Weighted pull-ups

Barbell rows

Lateral raises

Lat pulldowns

Deadlifts

Wednesday: Arms And Chest

Light warm-up session

Barbell curls

Bench press

Dumbbell chest flys

Dumbbell curls

Thursday: Legs and Core Workout

Light warm-up

Leg press

Calf raises

Back squats

Hamstring curls

15-minute high-intensity abs mix

Austin trains every Friday to improve his speed through sprints. He is a powerful runner in the NFL, and he runs 12 miles every hour.

Austin Ekeler's Diet Plan

The footballer's diet has improved since his transformation days. He used to gain five pounds before a game, but now he's able to monitor the portions of food he eats and what he puts in his body.

Austin Ekeler's diet is a well-balanced mix of breakfast, lunch and dinner. His breakfast often consists of a smoothie made from oats, fruits, raw eggs and either cow milk or almond milk.

The athlete prefers a lunch of diced chicken, white rice and mixed vegetables. He mixes Szechuan sauce into the meal for a unique flavor. For dinner, he enjoys leftovers from his lunch plus a sandwich slathered in barbeque sauce.

The sportsman is not afraid to indulge in cheat meals. He has a reason for doing this and keeps his diet under control most of the time. The footballer prefers eating regular food to taking supplements because he gets the results he wants without them.

Wrapping Up

Austin Ekeler is a great athlete who strictly follows his workout and diet plan in order to achieve his goals on the football field. His passion inspires many people to live a fit life. He urges people to be ambitious, focus on your dreams, and just do it.

