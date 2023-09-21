Baby boomers in focus: An unseen generation's mental health

Who are baby boomers? How have the generational changes impacted their well-being? Imagine an era where black-and-white TV sets dominated peoples' living rooms, tunes of rock 'n' roll played in the air, and human ambition touched the skies.

This exuberant point of time witnessed the birth of an extraordinary generation of people, who are referred to as the baby boomers. While Gen Z and Millenials are often spoken of, it is important to consider the well-being of baby boomers and mental health.

The baby boomers: A generation like no other

Picture a post-World War II world full of hope and ambitions, where households grew like never before. This particular increase in childbirths, from the period 1946 to 1964, granted them with the title of baby boomers. They are known as a highly spirited, tight-knit generation, driven by dreams and charged with great resilience.

In contrast to today's grown ups in the digital world, boomers celebrated simpler pleasures. TV was a newly discovered wonder, and the internet was an unthinkable idea, which would later go on to reshape the world.

Boomers and their kaleidoscope of mental health

Boomers' ride of life has been similar to navigating a river with unforseen rapids. As they grew older, this particular generation faced an evolving world – a world which was marked by economic growths, social disruptions, and technological advancements. These difficulties gave birth to a multi dimensional relationship between baby boomers and their mental well-being.

The pursuit of the American Dream was the mantra boomers lived by. Many among them found themselves struggling with the burden of providing for their families, trying hard to meet career anticipations and adapting to societal changes. This pursuit freely led to the development of anxiety disorders and depression. Meanwhile, the stigma around mental health concerns discouraged them from seeking assistance.

Yet, this generation is adaptable. They have weathered economic upheavals, social instabilities, and personal trials. In the process, they've learned the importance of emotional well-being by experience. Numerous baby boomers have transformed themselves into champions for mental health awareness, taking the complete responsibility to demolish the walls of stigma which once mounted large.

What makes baby boomers unique?

Despite giving in to stereotypes of natural ageing, boomers have welcomed again an opportunity for self-growth and inner discovery. They have successfully redefined the process aging by being active, adopting new hobbies, and involving in constant learning, inspiring generations to come.

Besides, boomers have played a crucial role in challenging societal norms related to mental health issues. Their constant advocacy has helped erode the stigma revolving by being open to seeking help for mental health related concerns. By sharing their unique experiences and encouraging frank conversations, they've made it possible for generations to come to keep their mental well-being a top priority.

Boomers stand as example of a generation which was molded by remarkable experiences and timeless values. Their voyage of life, through ups and downs, serves as a testimony to their sheer resilience and adaptability.

Baby boomers motivate us to welcome every stage of life with open arms and enthusiasm to champion mental health. They are a living testimony to the fact that, life's waves may be unforeseeable, but with perseverance, we may be able to navigate them gracefully.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

