Back Exercises: 6 best lats workouts for a bigger back

A look at the six best lats workouts to strengthen the back.

Kredy ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 19:49 IST

Lat pull-down

A strong back is quintessential for performing any kind of workouts and keeping it in shape requires regular exercise with an intense focus on the muscles located in the back. One of the most prominent muscle groups found in the back region is the Latissimus dorsi.

The Latissimus dorsi (Lats) is a large group of muscles found in the upper back region and are primarily responsible for pulling and providing much-required strength to the shoulder movements. The Latissimus dorsi muscle group also aid in maintaining a proper posture.

Naturally, one should incorporate exercises in their workouts that focus on targeting this range of motion.

Let us dive in deeper and have a look at the six best lats workouts for you to add to your workout routine to improve your lats for a bigger and a stronger b.

However, keep the following things in mind before working out on your lats.

People with back problems in the past should proceed with caution or under expert supervision.

Always ensure that the muscle fatigue is reached due to repetitions count and not due to lift-load.

#1 Lat Pull-down

The lat pull-down is a simple exercise for training the lats and is ideal for beginners and novice trainers. Moreover, the exercise improves other muscles of the back and acts as a great spinal stabilizer.

The Lat pull-down could be performed by either using a horizontal bar or a V-grip handle.

Instructions

Sit down on a pull-down machine with the face facing towards the machine and attach a wide bar to the pulley. Hold the rod with straight arms with the palms facing away from the body. Ensure that the distance between the palms is wider than the width of the shoulder.

Pull the bar in a smooth motion such that the bar reaches the upper chest portion. Pause for a moment in this position and return to the initial position. Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Care should be taken that the upper portion of the torso is stationary and the movement is achieved using only the arms.