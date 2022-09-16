5 Best Exercises for Men to Build V-Shape Back

It's good to know about back exercises, but it’s important to know which exercise focuses on which part of the back. Before understanding which back exercises can help you attain a V-shape back, you need to know which muscles are responsible to give that shape to the abck.

Interestingly, the entire lat muscle plays an important role in the V-shape of the back. However, you need to work on widening or broadening your upper back and tapering your waist. That way, you will be able to attain the V-shape.

Keeping that in mind, you need to focus on compound exercises that primarily focus on the outer lats while activating the smaller muscles.

Back Exercises for V-shape Back

The following five exercises for men can be used in any back workout routine. As they're compound movements, these workouts also focus on the biceps and rear delts.

1) Pull-up

As it’s well known, pull-ups are an essential bodyweight exercise for lat muscles. You need access to a pull-up bar or any grip that enables you to do the exercise.

You may not be able to do clean pull-ups from the start. What you can do is start with assisted pull-ups using a machine or resistance band before moving to conventional bodyweight pull-ups.

Here are some exercises you can do to become better at pull-ups.

2) Wide Grip Pulldown

Wide grip pulldowns are a common back exercise. You can use a pronated or supinated grip for this exercise.

Most fitness establishments have a pulldown machine, and you can incorporate that into your back workout routine from the beginning. It’s one of the basic movements that will lay a foundation for your back.

You can find a guide for doing wide grip pulldowns here.

3) Dumbbell Row

You can opt for double arm dumbbell rows or single arm dumbbell rows. If you choose double-arm dumbbell rows, they will help with attaining strength and balance, along with focusing on activating the smaller muscles.

Meanwhile, single arm dumbbell rows can help you fix any strength or muscle imbalance between the two sides. You can find a guide to doing bent-over dumbbell rows here.

4) Cable Row

The next back exercises, which has a double arm and single arm variation, are cable rows. People often do not use the full range of motion for cable rows.

When you pull the weight, bring the bar close to your chest while your back is straight; as it comes closer, lean backwards so that you can pull the weight some more. When lowering the weight, move the bar away from you, and lean forward to increase the range and improve the stretch.

One of the best ways to ensure you’re properly working on your lat muscles or any muscle group for that matter is to focus on the full range of motion.

5) Supported T-bar Row

The supported t-bar row is one of the compound back exercises. You may not have access to a T-bar, in which case, you can attach the barbell to a corner. and use the V-grip to replicate the T-bar motion.

You can find a few alternatives to T-bar exercises here.

Bottom Line

Back exercises for a V-shape back are important for overall physique. However, you must take care of your nutrition and recovery as well. It’s crucial to provide the muscle fibers with sufficient protein and rest if you want to broaden your muscles and achieve a V-shape back.

