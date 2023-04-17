Bad Cholesterol Levels Alert: These 7 Unhealthy Eating Habits Could Be Putting You at Risk

To understand bad cholesterol levels, we must first understand what bad cholesterol is.

LDL cholesterol is referred to as "bad" cholesterol because it can accumulate and form plaques in the walls of arteries. This can cause the arteries to narrow and become blocked. Heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke risk can all be raised by this.

Poor diet, inactivity, smoking, and other aspects of one's lifestyle frequently result in high levels of LDL cholesterol.

HDL cholesterol is referred to as "good" cholesterol because it aids in removing extra cholesterol from the bloodstream and bringing it to the liver for processing and removal.

Unhealthy eating habits that contribute to bad cholesterol levels

Millions of individuals worldwide struggle with high cholesterol, which is a serious health issue. High cholesterol levels can be caused by a variety of poor dietary habits in addition to heredity and other variables.

Here, we will go over eight harmful eating habits that elevate bad cholesterol levels.

1) Eating too much saturated fats

Animal items like meat, dairy, and eggs contain saturated fat. Overconsumption of saturated fat can raise bad cholesterol levels. One can choose lean meat cuts and low-fat dairy products, and restrict their diet of processed foods to lower their intake of saturated fat.

Highly processed foods may elevate cholesterol levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Junior Reis)

2) Consuming too much trans fat

Foods that have been processed, such as baked goods, fried foods, and snack foods, frequently include trans-fat. Trans fats are known to increase bad cholesterol levels and decrease levels of HDL, or "good" cholesterol.

Reading food labels and avoiding items that contain hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils will help you limit your intake of trans fat.

3) Consuming fewer fibers

An essential ingredient that helps lower cholesterol levels is fiber. Particularly soluble fiber has the ability to bind with cholesterol in the digestive tract and stop it from entering the bloodstream. Foods including oats, barley, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are excellent sources of soluble fiber.

High fiber foods keeps cholesterol levels in check. (Image via Unsplash/ Melissa Belanger)

4) Too much sugar

Sugar consumption that is excessively high can result in obesity and weight increase, which are risk factors for raising bad cholesterol levels. Inflammation brought on by a high-sugar diet can also contribute to the development of heart disease. Limiting your intake of sweetened beverages, desserts, and processed foods can help lower your sugar intake.

5) Overeating

Overeating can cause weight gain and raise your bad cholesterol levels. To prevent overeating, it's crucial to use portion control techniques and pay attention to your body.

Utilizing smaller plates, eating more slowly, and pausing between bites can all aid in reducing the quantity of food eaten at each meal.

Overeating may cause increase in cholesterol levels and weight gain. (Image via Pexels/ Helena Lopes)

6) Highly processed foods

Foods that have been processed frequently contain unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium, all of which can raise cholesterol levels. Focusing on eating full, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help one consume fewer processed foods.

7) Skipping meals

Skipping meals can result in overeating later in the day, which can cause weight gain and a rise in bad cholesterol levels. To maintain a healthy weight and prevent overeating, it is crucial to consume regular meals and snacks throughout the day.

8) Consuming fast foods

LDL cholesterol levels are high in fast foods, such as pizza and hamburgers. The use of products that are heavy in saturated fats, hot oil for frying, high-fat, high-carb, and low-fiber ingredients, as well as the preparation procedure, is what makes it unhealthy. These conditions include obesity, diabetes, PCOS, and an increase in bad cholesterol levels.

Including healthy eating habits in your daily routine will help you avoid having high levels of LDL cholesterol or "bad" cholesterol.

