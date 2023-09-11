Balance your Diet with Low Oxalate Foods

Low oxalate foods are generally recommended for those suffering from kidney stones. Your body produces the substance oxalate, which is found in many foods.

High oxalate levels can cause or aggravate kidney stones, a condition in which pebble-like deposits develop in your urinary tract and are generally painless but can be uncomfortable for some people. You should keep your daily oxalate consumption to 40 to 50 milligrams if you want to avoid flare-ups of kidney stones.

Most medical professionals suggest keeping oxalate intake to within 40–50 mg per day, though advice can vary. Your diet should predominantly include foods such as proteins, dairy products, white grains, and low-oxalate fruits and vegetables if you want to stay within this limit.

Why consider low oxalate foods?

If you have a history of kidney stones, some gastrointestinal disorders (including irritable bowel syndrome), or you're worried about nutrient absorption, reducing your oxalate consumption may be helpful. While avoiding foods high in oxalate is not necessary for everyone, including low oxalate foods in your diet, can improve your general health and wellbeing.

List of low oxalate foods to include in your diet

Cucumbers, zucchini, broccoli are all low in oxalates. (Image via Unsplash/ Brooke Lark)

Cucumbers: Cucumbers are oxalate-free, energizing vegetables that are a nutritious complement to salads or a crunchy snack.

Cauliflower: This vegetable works as a low-oxalate replacement for pizza crust, potatoes, and rice.

Broccoli: Not only is broccoli low in oxalates, but it is also a nutrient-rich food for your general health. It is also packed with vitamins and minerals.

Zucchini: This mild-flavored squash can be spiralized into 'zoodles' as an alternative to pasta and is low in oxalates.

Mushrooms: For their umami flavor and low oxalate level, try a range of mushrooms such as cremini, shiitake, or button mushrooms.

Bell peppers: These colorful vegetables are not just high in vitamin C and antioxidants but also low in oxalates.

Cabbage: Cabbage is a low-oxalate food to consider using in coleslaw, stir-fries, or cabbage rolls.

Onions: Red and white onions, as well as other onion varieties, give an amazing flavor while being low in oxalates.

Green beans: Green beans are a low-oxalate, crisp addition to your diet that goes great as a side dish or in casseroles.

Cranberries: Even though they are frequently linked to renal health, cranberries are surprisingly low in oxalates and are safe to eat in moderation.

Low oxalate fruits

Bananas, cherries are included in low oxalate fruits. (Image via Unsplash/ Brenda Godinez)

Fruits contain significant amounts of water, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which may reduce your risk of developing kidney stone symptoms. The term "low-oxalate" refers to fruits that have less than 2 milligrams of oxalate per serving.

Bananas, cherries, grapefruit, grapes, mangoes, melons, green and yellow plums, nectarines, and grapes are just a few of these. Additionally low in oxalate are canned fruits like peaches and pears as well as dried fruits like raisins.

Tips for incorporating low oxalate foods into your diet

Low oxalate foods are good for kidney health. (Image via Unsplash/ Jannis Brandt)

Diversify your plate: Create balanced meals by combining low-oxalate foods with other nutrient-rich choices.

Keep Hydrated: Drinking a lot of water might help your urine's oxalates dissolve more easily, lowering your risk of developing stones.

Portion control: Portion control is important, even if these low-oxalate meals are better choices. Any food consumed in excess might have negative effects.

You can significantly move towards having a better and more balanced diet while reducing the possible dangers connected with high oxalate consumption by including these low oxalate foods in your diet. Always get advice from a medical professional or certified dietitian before making large dietary changes because individual dietary requirements can vary.