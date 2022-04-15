6 Best Beach Workouts to Get a Quick Muscle Pump

Beach workouts are worth trying to get those muscles pumped up and blood flowing. We all know our bodies look best when they're pumped, especially when heading out to the beach.

Beach workouts are a great way to add some muscle onto your torso while impressing the ladies with healthy and full pectoral muscles.

If you have some equipment you’d like to use (which is highly recommended), you could try a running routine along the sand, or a full-out strength routine.

No matter what kind of routine you’re looking for, beach workouts can be a great place to show off extra muscle pump.

How to perform these beach workouts

If you’re going surfing at noon, it’s best to eat a decent meal and then get a good pump in an hour-and-a-half before you go.

Perform the exercises in a circuit, pausing for 15 seconds between each move. After each round, take a 60-second break and strive to complete at least two rounds.

Best Beach Workouts to Try for Quick Muscle Pump

It's time to start pumping up the muscles half-an-hour before going to the beach. Lifting large weights is pointless, because it will destroy your muscular tissue and make you appear even smaller in the short run.

#1 Push-ups

How to do basic push-ups:

• Lie face-down on a flat surface. With palms flat on the ground just under the shoulders, push the upper body upward by straightening arms, keeping body in a straight line.

• Start with 15 to 20 push-ups, then rest for a minute before doing another 15 to 20.

• In the up position, make sure to firmly squeeze your chest muscles.

• Then switch to close-grip push-ups, focusing on the triceps squeeze.

#2 Bicep curls with band

Here's how to do bicep curl with bands:

• To practice biceps curls, stand up and loop the resistance bands under your feet.

• Squeeze your biceps as hard as you can while maintaining control of your movement.

• Start with 15 to 20 reps, take a small break, and then repeat for another 15 to 20 reps.

• Flex your chest and triceps in between the first and second sets to ensure good blood flow to those muscles.

#3 Shoulder Push Press

How you do shoulder push press:

• Maintain the resistance bands under your feet and raise your arms out in front of you and to the side (as if you were Superman flying).

• Do the same amount of reps on these front and lateral lifts as you did on the push-ups and curls.

• Throughout the reps, keep your arms straight. Remember to lift slowly and steadily, squeezing your shoulders and lats.

#4 Shoulder Tap Planks

Shoulder tap planks, especially on the sand, will activate your entire core and challenge your shoulder muscles as they strive to support you.

How to do shoulder tap planks:

• Put your body in a plank push-up position, with your shoulders to heels in a straight line.

• As you extend your left arm up to touch your right shoulder before returning it to the ground, keep your core engaged and your hips level.

• Carry out the same motion with your right arm.

#5 Dumbbell Fly

The dumbbell chest fly is one of the classic beach workouts that will work your upper body, chest, and shoulders.

How you do dumbell fly:

• With a dumbbell in each hand, lie on your back on a bench.

• Raise the dumbbells shoulder-width apart over your chest.

• Inhale and lower the dumbbells in an arc to chest level, palms facing each other and elbows slightly bent.

• As if wrapping your arms around a barrel, exhale and slowly raise the dumbbells to starting position.

#6 Barbell Curl

You'll want to make sure you're well warmed up before you begin this beach workout. This can help you perform better by loosening up your muscles and getting your blood pumping. A barbell and the weight plates you'll be using are all you'll need.

How to do barbell curl:

• Holding a barbell at thigh level, stand.

• Your palms should face the front and your hands should be shoulder-width apart.

• Exhale and raise the bar to shoulder level by bending your elbows.

• Maintain a side-to-side position with your elbows.

• Slowly lower the barbell to its initial position while inhaling. Maintain a small bend in your knees and avoid arching your back.

Takeaway

If you want to get a quick muscle pump, try out any one of these beach workouts!

The best way to incorporate these beach workouts into your routine is to schedule out the day, lay out your schedule, and see what works best for you. But whatever your needs are, the above options should work perfectly.

With so many different beach workouts and techniques available, you’re bound to get the results that you’re looking for. Now go forth and pump up the volume!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

