Bedsheets and skin: How to choose the right sheets for healthy skin

Did you know that your bedsheets and skin have a link that can directly impact the health of your skin?

It may sound surprising, but the type of bedding that you choose can make a significant difference to skin health. After all, we spend a third of our life in bed, and during that time, our skin interacts with everything around us, including our bedsheets.

Bedsheets and skin: How does it impact?

Type of bedsheets can impact skin health. (Image via Unsplash/Khadeeja Yasser)

The skin is the largest organ in your body and everything that it comes into contact with can potentially impact it. The same is true for the bedsheets we use.

The two most critical factors to take into account when selecting bed sheets for healthy skin are breathability and material.

1) Breathability

Breathability is super important when picking your bedsheets. Just as the skin needs to breathe during the day, it needs to breathe while you sleep too.

If your skin can't breathe while you sleep, it can get more breakouts, redness and itchiness. If your bedsheets are too tight or made of materials that don't let air through, they can trap moisture and make you sweat more. That can exacerbate skin problems like acne and eczema.

2) Material

Apart from breathability, the material of your bedsheets also plays a vital role in skin health. Hypoallergenic and natural materials are ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Natural fibers like cotton, linen, and bamboo are perfect, as they let air flow and wick away moisture from the skin, leaving you dry and cool throughout the night. In contrast, synthetic materials like nylon, rayon, and polyester do not allow proper air circulation and can lead to skin irritation and rashes.

How to choose the right bedsheets for healthy skin

Choosing the right bdesheet material is essential. (Image via Unsplash/Charles D)

1) Material

When picking sheets for healthy skin, the fabric they're made of is important. Natural fibers like cotton, linen and bamboo are the top choices.

Cotton is a common and cheap option, coming in different weaves like percale and sateen. Percale is light and lets more air through, while sateen feels smoother and silkier.

If you want bedsheets that last and let your skin breathe, go for linen. Bamboo sheets are also getting popular, too, as they're soft and keep you dry.

2) Thread count

Should be comfortable for skin and body (Image via Unsplash/Jason Abdilla)

Thread count is the number of threads woven in every square inch of the sheet. The higher the thread count, the softer and more luxurious the sheet will feel. However, a high thread count does not always mean better quality.

Sheets with a thread count of between 200 to 400 are usually sufficient for good-quality sheets. Higher thread counts may look and feel great, but they're often made of synthetic fibers that produce perishing warmth in the night and negatively impacts the healthy state of the skin.

3) Weave

The weave dictates how the bedsheet feels against your skin. The two most frequent weaves are percale and sateen.

Percale has a crisper and cooler feel to it, while sateen has a smoother, silkier texture. Both weaves are breathable and lightweight, but the choice eventually comes down to personal preference.

4) Color and dye

Brightly colored or heavily dyed sheets can cause irritation to sensitive skin. Darker colored sheets can also make it difficult to detect dirt and stains. Thus, choose light-colored sheets that are free of chemical dyes or consider certified organic sheets that use natural dyes.

To wrap it up, your bed sheets and skin are closely related. To keep your skin healthy, use natural and breathable materials like cotton, linen or bamboo. Factors like thread count, weave and color are important to consider for a good night's sleep and overall well-being.

By selecting the right bed sheets, you can create a peaceful and skin-friendly sleep environment that supports your health and well-being. When you're in the market for new bedsheets, remember always to prioritize breathability and skin-friendly materials for a good night's sleep and healthy skin.