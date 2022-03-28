What are the 5 best beginner core workouts for men? Tips and right technique

Everyone is familiar with the concept of core training, but do we fully understand what it really is? The idea of six-pack abs comes to mind, but the core is so much more than that - it comprises of the muscles of the pelvis, lower back, hips, and abdomen. So really, it is almost like the muscles in the mid-section of the body.

Five best beginner core workouts for men

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritties of it. In this article, we talk about the five most popular core workouts that are effective yet beginner-friendly.

1) Plank hold

A popular isometric movement across multiple locations and decades, the plank hold has stood the test of time and technology to remain one of the top core exercises even now. Here’s how it’s done:

• Start by getting on all fours and prop yourself on your elbows, allowing your forearms to support the weight of your body. Simultaneously, straighten your legs and extend them back until your entire body is supported by your elbows and toes.

• Brace your core. To help with this, imagine someone standing next to you is about to kick you in the stomach. The tightening action of the muscles will help engage them and keep your body in the plank position.

• Hold this pose for as long as you can. To begin with, start by holding the plank for 20 seconds. As you progress, you can increase the time you hold it for. Rest for a minute and repeat the movement. You may do three to four plank holds in a session.

Take a look at this video for better understanding:

Helpful hints:

• You can perform this move in front of a mirror to ensure your hips do not sag or point upwards during the plank hold, and your body is in a straight plane. Bracing your core will help align the hips with the rest of the body.

• Allow your feet and elbows to be in the same line as your shoulders. This will provide a solid base for you to perform the exercise on and allow you to hold it for longer.

• Take deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth as you do this exercise. This will keep the core muscles stable.

• Make sure you are looking down between your hands to avoid straining your neck.

• Be sure to stop the hold if you feel any pain in your lower back. You may attempt it again after adequate rest.

2) Boat hold

A more intense cousin of the plank, this isometric move is performed on your back:

• Start by lying face-up on the floor. Ensuring your lower back is flat on the ground, raise your legs up slowly and hold them straight at an angle between 45 to 60 degrees off the ground.

• Once you have positioned your legs, raise your arms off the ground too. Point your hands towards your feet and hold your arms at that straight angle. As you progress with this move, you can start holding your legs closer to the ground and your arms in the opposite direction to make it more challenging.

• Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. You may perform three to four boat holds in a session.

Here's how it's done:

Helpful hints:

• You can perform this move in front of a mirror to ensure your legs are at an appropriate angle and are held straight throughout.

• If your lower back starts to lift off the ground or starts to hurt, stop. You may attempt it again after adequate rest.

• Make sure you are looking at your hands and feet to avoid straining your neck.

• Take deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth as you do this exercise. This will keep the core muscles stable.

3) Deadbugs

The dead bug is a dynamic movement. It calls for engagement of the abdominals while actively moving your limbs to increase tension:

• Start by lying on the floor on your back. Ensuring your lower back is flat on the ground, raise your legs up slowly, keeping them bent at the knee. Your knees should point towards the ceiling and your lower legs should be held at a 90-degree angle from them, parallel to the ground.

• Raise your arms straight out in front of you, with your hands pointing to the ceiling and palms facing each other.

• As you draw a breath in, drop your right arm towards the floor above your head, ensuring it remains straight as it goes down. Simultaneously, straighten out your left leg and drop it towards the floor. Be sure not to let your limbs touch the floor, but hover an inch or two above it.

• Exhale as you raise your limbs to bring them back to the starting position.

• Now repeat this movement with your left arm and right leg. Keep alternating sides until you have performed six to eight reps of it on each side.

Confused? Here’s a video you can watch:

Helpful hints:

• You can perform this move in front of a mirror to ensure your legs and arms are at an appropriate angle and are held straight throughout.

• If your lower back starts to lift off the ground or starts to hurt, stop. You may attempt it again after adequate rest.

• Make sure you are looking up at the ceiling to avoid straining your neck.

• Take deep breaths in as you extend and breathe out as you return to the starting position during this exercise. This will keep the core muscles stable.

4) Lying leg raises

This move demands additional work by the core muscles in order to pull the legs off the ground and raise them perpendicular to the ground.

• Start by lying face-up on the floor. Tuck your hands just below your lower back or buttocks. The position of your hands may help with making the exercise easier. Take a deep breath in.

• Ensuring your lower back is flat on the ground, begin to raise your legs up slowly while exhaling and hold them straight-up in front of you at an angle of 90 degrees from the floor. Point your toes to the ceiling.

• Inhale again as you slowly lower them back an inch or two above the ground.

• Repeat this move for 10 to 12 reps.

Here’s a video for reference:

Helpful hints:

• You can perform this move in front of a mirror to ensure your legs are at the appropriate angle and are straight throughout.

• If your lower back starts to lift off the ground or starts to hurt, stop. You may attempt it again after adequate rest.

• Make sure you are looking up at the ceiling to avoid straining your neck.

• Take deep breaths in as you extend in and breathe out as you lift your legs during this exercise. This will keep the core muscles stable.

5) Hanging knee raises

This one may be a tad bit more challenging, given that the center of gravity has shifted and you are now required to raise your legs from an angle where your body is upright. A pull-up bar or a pair of Olympic Rings is required.

• Start by grabbing on to the bar and hanging by your hands. Keep your core muscles tight to avoid swaying and your legs from flailing around. Take a breath in.

• Lift your knees up to waist-level while exhaling. Maintain a 90-degree bend in your knees even as they come up so your feet are below your knees and not your buttocks when your knees are raised. Exhale as your knees come up.

• Bring your legs down to the starting position. Keep your core tight as you do this so you don’t end up swinging backward.

• Repeat this move for 10 to 15 reps for an effective workout.

If it sounds a little intimidating, you can watch this video:

Helpful hints:

• You can perform this move in front of a mirror to ensure your legs are at the appropriate angle and are straight throughout.

• If your hands begin to slip off the bar, stop. You may attempt it again after adequate rest.

• Make sure you are looking straight ahead to avoid straining your neck.

• Take deep breaths in as you extend and breathe out as you lift your legs during this exercise. This will keep the core muscles stable.

Why is training the core important?

Given that the core is such a large area of the body, training these muscles is of great importance.

Builds a strong base for other movements

A strong core allows for better performance during workouts or performance in sports. It aids in providing resistance to injuries.

Provides stability for the entire body

Ensuring the core is strong enables better control and stability while performing daily movements and/or exercises. It is important to maintain proper form during exercise.

Great for esthetics

Paired with the right diet and lifestyle habits, training your core will really help chisel those abdominal muscles, giving you abs that everyone thirsts after.

Image via Pexels/Li Sun

Give these beginner moves a try your next day at the gym, or even at home! They require little to no equipment and are simple yet effective. Be sure to focus on your breath and posture as you navigate through them. Check back in a month to check your progress.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

