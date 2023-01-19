A beginner workout plan is a great way to get started on your fitness journey. Whether you're new to working out or just looking to get back into a routine, a beginner's plan is a great way to ease into a regular exercise regimen.

Starting a fitness journey can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. With a little bit of planning and dedication, anyone can begin to improve their health and fitness. In this article, we'll discuss a beginner workout plan that will help you get started on your fitness journey.

Beginner workout plan:

The first step in creating a beginner workout plan is to set specific, achievable goals. This could be as simple as wanting to lose a few pounds or as complex as training for a marathon. Whatever your goals, it's important to have a clear understanding of what you want to achieve.

Next, it is of most importance to stick to a routine. This could be as simple as committing to exercising three times a week, or as complex as training for a specific event. It's important to be consistent with your workout routine, as this will help you see progress over time. Below are some beginner workout plans you can use to do them according to your needs.

Here is a beginner gym workout that can be done three times a week on non-consecutive days:

it's important to establish a regular workout routine. (Photo by Pixabay/pexels)

Warm-up:

5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as jogging or cycling

Resistance training:

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the barbell squat

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the barbell bench press

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the bent-over barbell row

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the standing military press

Core exercises:

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the standing cable crunch

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the leg raise

3 sets of 8-12 reps of the side plank

Cool-down:

5-10 minutes of stretching

Beginner workout plan for weightlifting that you can follow:

Monday:

Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Wednesday:

Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Shoulder press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Pull-ups (or assisted pull-ups): 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Friday:

Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Beginner workout plan for those who want to exercise at home:

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio such as jogging in place or jumping jacks to get your heart rate up and prepare your body for exercise. Bodyweight Squats: 3 sets of 12 reps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if you were sitting back in a chair. Push-ups: 3 sets of 12 reps. Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground, then repeat. Planks: 3 sets of 30-60 seconds. Start in a push-up position, but hold your body steady and keep your core engaged. Lunges: 3 sets of 12 reps. Step forward with one foot and lower your body until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Go back up to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. Sit-ups: 3 sets of 12 reps. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Sit and touch your elbows. Cool-down: 5-10 minutes of light cardio or stretching to help your body recover and reduce muscle soreness.

It's important to start with a weight that you can comfortably lift for the specified number of reps (Photo by Lukas/Pexels)

It's important to start with a weight that you can comfortably lift for the specified number of reps. As you get stronger, you can increase your weight. It's also important to include proper warm-up sets and stretches to avoid injury.

Another important thing to note that this is just a sample routine and there are many other exercises and programs that you can follow. Make sure to consult a trainer or check with a professional before starting any new workout program.

Incorporating rest and recovery into a beginner workout plan is also important. This means getting enough sleep, taking rest days, and incorporating active recovery exercises like foam rolling and yoga.

One thing to remember is that progress takes time. It is important to be patient and not get discouraged if you don't see results right away.

Overall, a beginner workout plan is a great way to get started on your fitness journey. By setting specific, achievable goals, establishing a regular workout routine, and incorporating cardio, strength training, stretching, and recovery, you'll be on your way to reaching your fitness goals. Remember to be consistent, listen to your body, and above all, be patient with yourself. Over time, you'll see the progress you've been working on.

