Benefits of Chewing Gum: Why It's More Than Just a Treat

Though it's been a long-time favorite pastime, do you know the benefits of chewing gum?

Today, we associate gum with things like breath fresheners, easy ways to prevent airplane ear pops and objects you hope won't stick to the sole of your shoes. However, did you know that people have been chewing gum for a very long time?

Some researchers believe that early humans used one of the oldest pieces of gum ever discovered, which is nearly 6,000 years old and made of birch tar, to clean their teeth. Let us delve into the benefits of chewing gum.

Is Chewing Gum Healthy?

It's not simply a simple habit; there are actual health benefits of chewing gum. The following are some ways that chewing gum can improve your general health, although it's crucial to pick sugar-free gum to prevent potential dental problems:

Chewing gum activates a number of facial muscles. (Image via Unsplash/ Karina Miranda)

1) Oral Health Boost

Chewing sugar-free gum promotes salivation, which helps wash away food residue, neutralize acids, and lower the risk of tooth decay. Increased saliva production can also help strengthen your teeth and prevent cavities by encouraging the remineralization of tooth enamel.

2) Freshens Breath

One of chewing gum's most well-known advantages is its capacity to improve breath. When brushing or rinsing is not immediately available, the minty flavors cover odors and offer a quick and practical remedy for bad breath.

3) Increased Concentration and Focus

Studies have demonstrated that chewing gum can improve cognitive functioning, such as focus, memory, and attention. Chewing improves blood flow to the brain and causes neurotransmitters like dopamine to be released, which can improve mental clarity and productivity.

4) Stress Relief

Gum chewing has been demonstrated to help lower levels of tension and anxiety. In stressful circumstances, the regular motion of chewing can help reduce tension by promoting relaxation and serenity.

Benefits of chewing gum - It helps in lowering stress. (Image via Unsplash/ Quinten De Graaf)

5) Freshens Taste

Chewing gum might momentarily increase your taste buds' sensitivity and aid in getting rid of an unpleasant or lingering aftertaste. Particularly if you have a weakened sense of taste, it might enhance the enjoyment of foods and flavors.

Despite the fact that there are several benefits of chewing gum, it's crucial to do so in moderation and as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Tooth decay and troubles with the jaw joint can be caused by excessive gum chewing or by selecting gum with high sugar content. To get the most out of chewing gum, always choose sugar-free varieties and keep up with appropriate oral hygiene routines.

Benefits of Chewing Gum for Face

Gum chewing doesn't directly improve the health or appearance of the skin on the face. However, chewing gum repeatedly can inadvertently provide a few advantages for the face. Gum chewing may affect the facial muscles in the following ways:

1) Jawline Workout

Chewing repeatedly works the jaw and facial muscles, possibly resulting in a more defined and toned jawline. Chewing gum frequently can help improve jaw-muscle strength and aesthetics over time.

Gum chewing can help you get a sharp jawline. (Image via Unsplash/ Thought Catalog)

2) Facial Muscle Activation

Chewing gum activates a number of facial muscles, including those in the forehead, cheeks, and mouth. A healthy complexion can be encouraged by increased blood flow and muscular activity.

3) Relief from Tension and Tightness

Chewing gum can help if you frequently clench your jaw or have face tightness. Chewing aids in releasing tight facial muscles brought on by tension, giving the face a more relaxed and rested expression.

It should be noted that the benefits of chewing gum differ from person to person. In order to accomplish certain facial aesthetics or skin improvements, chewing gum shouldn't be the only strategy used. Maintaining overall facial health and beauty requires regular exercise, a nutritious diet, adequate skincare, and other good habits.

