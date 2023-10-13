Benefits of Coconut Oil: 7 reasons to add it to your skincare routine 

The diverse benefits of coconut oil have been known to people for centuries and it has been used both for consumption and for application on hair and skin. Coconut oil is a saturated fat, which is extracted from raw coconuts as well as dried coconut kernels.

It has anti-inflammatory properties and quickens wound recovery. The fats and essential amino acids present in it make it a very effective solution for skin problems like pimples and acne, and for improving overall skin health.

It is a highly nourishing moisturizer and protects our skin from numerous bacterial and fungal diseases. Coconut is highly beneficial for the skin, and here, we list 7 reasons why you should add it to your skincare routine:

7 benefits of coconut oil for skin:

Moisturizes Dy Skin:

Coconut Oil moisturizes Dry Skin (Image via Unsplash/Brad Helmink)

The benefits of coconut oil have been known since olden times as a highly effective moisturizer that prevents dry and cracked skin during winter. It creates a defensive barrier that keeps the skin hydrated and prevents it from getting cracked during the dry season.

It also keeps the skin protected from bacteria and fungal infections and is more effective than petroleum or olive oil for people with dry skin, or eczema.

Prevents and Treats Acne:

Coconut Oil can prevent acne and pimples (Image via Pixabay)

Coconut oil is rich in antioxidants that reduce inflammation, which causes acne. Also, the lauric and capric acid present in coconut oil acts as a protective shield against bacterias and fungus, killing pimple-causing germs. So, the next time you see a pimple on your cheek, try using the good old coconut oil before going for artificial skin products.

Reduces signs of aging:

Coconut Oil maintains skin elasticity (Image via Unsplash/philippe collard)

One of the benefits of Coconut oil is an increase in the production of collagen and a reduction in dark spots and facial redness. Good production of collagen maintains skin elasticity, which often deteriorates with age, and enhances bouncy skin. It in turn slows down the visible signs of aging, like wrinkles and fine lines.

Have Anti-Inflammatory properties:

Coconut reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The antioxidants present in coconut reduce the accumulation of free radicals in the cells which are responsible for inflammation. This reduction of inflammation can prevent many kinds of skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, etc.

Kills harmful Bacterias and Damaging Microorganisms:

Coconut fights harmful Microorganisms (Image via Unsplash/Adrian Lange)

The presence of microorganisms causes several skin infections including acne, cellulitis, and folliculitis, which are mainly caused by harmful bacteria and fungi. Lauric and Capric acid present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties that keep the skin healthy by killing harmful microorganisms that can damage our skin after growing on it.

Accelerates Wound Healing

Coconut speeds up wound healing process (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Hanlon)

Studies on animals show that coconut oil speeds up the healing process as it boosts the level of antioxidants and collagen in our body. Those two play an important role in cellular regeneration, and the healing process in our skins.

One of the main benefits of coconut oil is that it prevents scars that are left after healing, prevents dark marks, and contributes towards making an even skin tone.

Beauty benefits of Coconut Oil

Coconut is an excellent natural healer (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

Coconut oil has been an essential part of the derma industry for its numerous beauty benefits. It is found in most beauty care products, blending it with other supplements such as milk and honey. However, it can always be applied raw. At room temperature, it is in a solid state but melts into liquid when heated.

Not just skin, but it is also very good for hair. Its consistent application strengthens the root follicles, making them healthier. It also conditions the hair and makes it shine, eliminating frizz and dandruff in the process.

To add to it, a good coconut oil head massage is shown to relieve stress and anxiety. We have come across so many different alternatives in the health and beauty industry. But the good old benefits of coconut oil remain still.