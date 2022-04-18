6 Reasons Why Collagen Is Good for Your Hair

Collagen is often considered a magical potion for your skin. It is a major protein that gives our skin elasticity and strength, and also replaces the dead skin cells as we start to age. But did you know it can benefit your hair too?

This protein can be used to replenish hair loss, repair damaged hair and also promote hair growth to keep your locks shiny and healthy. Collagen has shown amazing results and is greatly being accepted as a way to keep your hair healthy and lustrous. Besides this, there are many more reasons why collagen is good for hair health.

Here are some of the major benefits of collagen for hair.

1.) It enhances hair protein:

Collagen increases the production of hair proteins and also makes your hair roots strong and firm. It has plenty of amino acids, which your body needs to strengthen your hair. Along with this, collagen also reduces hair follicle damage, preventing other hair issues as well.

It produces hair protein. (Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash)

2.) It adds volume to your hair:

A type of collagen present near the hair follicles starts to reduce with age, leading to severe hair loss. Collagen has antioxidant properties that help enhance the volume of hair by improving the follicles in your hair. Additionally, proline, which is an amino acid, helps protect your hair by preventing any type of free radical damage caused by pollution and UV rays.

3.) It prevents graying of hair:

It is important to know that hair gets its color from melanin, which is a pigment produced by melanin-producing cells. These melanin-producing cells begin to reduce as you age, and lead to graying of hair.

It prevents graying of hair. (Photo by Victor L. via pexels)

Though genes are the main cause of this, free radical damage from poor diet, sun rays, stress and chemical build-ups from shampoos and other products are also potential causes of hair graying. Collagen has antioxidant properties that fight against these free radicals and also prevent the hair from graying.

4.) It makes your hair shiny:

Sebaceous glands beneath your hair follicles are responsible for keeping your hair naturally moist by secreting oil. But when it stops doing so, your hair becomes dull and dry. Collagen helps in the overall functioning of this process and results in glossy and shiny hair.

5.) It helps keep your scalp healthy:

When it comes to scalp health, collagen plays a major factor as it supports and aids the scalp’s thickness and overall health. Just like collagen improves skin texture, this protein works great for your scalp too. A scalp with insufficient collagen is vulnerable to poor hair health and may contribute to various hair issues.

6.) It keeps your hair overall healthy and strong:

Collagen is responsible for holding your hair follicles and dermal layers together, which results in keeping your hair healthy and strong from the roots. However, when collagen production reduces, the follicles become dull and the dermal layer gets brittle, resulting in hair fall and other hair problems.

It keeps your hair healthy and shiny. (Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash)

Hence, for all these reasons and those perfectly lustrous locks, collagen is a must.

How to add collagen to your diet?

You can add collagen to your everyday diet through different foods or supplements. It is largely found in the bones, muscles and skins of chicken, pork, fish and beef. You can also eat foods that may improve your body’s natural collagen build-up, such as bell peppers, strawberries, oranges, Brussels sprouts, etc.

Additionally, collagen can also be taken as a supplement powder or pill. Collagen powders available in the market are hydrolyzed, which means they are already processed and safe to consume.

However, when looking for collagen supplements, make sure to choose the pure and unflavored form as they don’t have unnecessary additives. You may also talk to your doctor and seek advice on what type of collagen supplement would be safe for you.

Bottom line:

Although there are plenty of benefits to collagen, there are still a lot of studies to be done to prove certain effects of collagen on hair. But the good news is that the human body needs amino acids to produce healthy hair proteins and the best way to get those is through the intake of collagen.

