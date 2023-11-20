Benefits of Drinking Hot Water for Constipation and More

Water is essential for daily life, and getting enough of it every day is crucial for good health. While most people prefer to drink cold water, there are some advantages to consuming hot or warm water that a lot of individuals are unaware of. Hot water, among other things, can aid with metabolism, digestion, pain treatment, and relaxation.

Many individuals wake up thirsty and want to begin their day with a glass of water. It certainly quenches thirst, but you'd be surprised to know that consuming hot water instead can offer several health benefits, including boosting weight loss, enhancing digestion, and activating the renal system for active filtration.

Benefits of Drinking Hot Water for Constipation

Nothing beats your first warm drink of the day, whether it's tea, coffee, or hot water with lemon. Consuming hot water during the morning provides more advantages than just a warm, fuzzy feeling. Warm water early in the morning can help to "wake up" the gut. This aids in the removal of pollutants and leaves you feeling revitalized.

Some benefits of drinking hot water for constipation include:

1) Flush out the toxins

Nothing works better than a nice cup of water to flush toxins from the body. It also aids in the digestion of food by energizing the digestive tract and making it simpler to digest. If you have stomach difficulties such as constipation, acidity, or even a cough or cold, keep drinking warm water for immediate relief.

Hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

2) Helps with bloating

Bloating is unpleasant, but warm water may be of great assistance in this situation. Drinking warm water is claimed to help de-bloat, but hot water can also be used in various ways to help reduce bloating.

Try laying a bottle of hot water on the stomach to loosen the muscles in the intestines and release the gas. Just make sure that you wrap it up properly to avoid burning your skin.

Pros of hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

3) Helps with bowel movement

Warm water can aid with constipation, which is one of its advantages. It stimulates the digestive tract, can increase bowel movements, and, additionally, even soften faeces and make them easier to pass. Furthermore, staying hydrated and drinking warm water can help prevent constipation in the first place.

Benefits of hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

4) Helps with abdominal pain

If you're constipated, you're probably experiencing stomach pain. This pain is mostly caused by the accumulation of gas and faeces within the intestines, in addition to the strain of passing hard, dry stools.

By calming the muscles in the gut and facilitating gas release, applying a bottle of warm water to the stomach can help relieve this pain. The heat from the bottle of hot water can also help reduce inflammation in the area, reducing pain and discomfort even further.

Advantages of hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

5) Helps the body de-stress

When people are stressed, they frequently get constipation. Stress can produce stiff muscles throughout the body, including those in the intestines. This stress can make passing stools difficult.

Using a hot water bottle on the abdomen can assist in soothing the body and reducing tension, which can help relieve constipation.

Importance of hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Nathan)

More Home Remedies to Cure Constipation

Constipation is an unpleasant, painful, and frustrating condition. However, you have treatment alternatives.

1) Lemons

A mug of water combined with the juice of half a lemon before bed and once you wake up is a cleaning technique to induce bowel motions. You should sip using a straw because regular consumption of lemon water may cause your teeth to become sensitive.

Importance of lemon and hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Lukas)

2) Dates

Dates may help improve your digestive system and reduce constipation. Take between five and six freshly picked dates mixed with ghee as well as black pepper powder in the morning. After that, drink a glass of warm water. This practice may aid in the relief of constipation.

Hot water for constipation pro (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Naim)

3) Workout

Exercise softens the stool by shortening the time required for food to pass via the large intestine. This reduces the quantity of water absorbed by the body from the stool.

Exercising most days of the week is vital for intestinal health. Exercises that involve a knee-to-chest position may cause bowel motions.

Importance of working out and hot water for constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anil)

It can be painful and annoying to be unable to pass faeces. Some dietary and lifestyle adjustments might help relieve constipation and maintain regular bowel movements. Walking, exercising, drinking water, and eating fibre-rich meals like fruit and whole-grain bread can all help.