7 benefits of green tea for healthy skin

Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, there are many benefits of green tea for a healthier looking skin.

Green tea is considered one of the most effective teas available in the market. This healthy beverage not only works for your overall health, but it is a star product for your skin too. It reduces acne, redness, swelling and also makes your skin glow and be plump. It is one of the many essential ingredients present in numerous skincare and cosmetic products.

Amazing benefits of green tea for healthy skin

#1 Prevent and cure acne

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties make it a potent ingredient to prevent and treat acne. This tea has polyphenols, which curb infection by reducing the bacterial membranes, thus controlling acne. Additionally, it also removes whiteheads and blackheads and gives you a clearer and healthier-looking skin.

#2 Works as anti-aging

The active ingredients, in addition to the antioxidants, work very well on the skin and prevent premature aging. Aging of the skin is mainly caused by free radical damage. Compounds in the tea remove free radicals from the body, thus fighting against premature aging.

Besides this, the tea also improves skin cells and helps maintain collagen and elasticity. That said, it is one of the most useful ingredients to achieve wrinkle-free and younger-looking skin.

Green tea makes your skin look younger and happier (Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash)

#3 Exfoliates the skin

Exfoliating your skin at least once a week is very important as it removes dead skin cells and makes your skin look fresh and clear. This tea is a very gentle exfoliator for your skin as it helps to build new skin cells for a healthy-looking and glowing appearance. Exfoliation removes excess dirt and oil from your skin and helps prevent various skin problems.

Green tea is an excellent exfoliator (Photo by Bela on Unsplash)

#4 Moisturizes and hydrates the skin

Green tea is rich in vitamin E, which is known to moisturize and hydrate the skin. Besides hydrating and nourishing, it also repairs your damaged skin cells and brightens your overall complexion. This all-in-one active ingredient fights against sun damage and works to fade away pimple spots, dark spots, pigmentation, and other skin problems caused by sun damage.

Green tea protects skin from sun damage (Photo by Fleur Kaan on Unsplash)

#5 Controls excessive oil

If you have oily skin, then this is a heavenly product for you. Oily skin produces excess sebum, which further leads to acne-causing bacteria and other skin problems. The tea's biomolecules prevent sebum production and reduce the overall production of oil in the skin cells.

How to make a quick face mask for oily skin

#6 Reduces risk of skin cancer

Polyphenols may be used as pharmacological agents to prevent UVB light-induced skin issues, such as melanoma skin cancer, photoaging, and nonmelanoma skin cancer.

A cup of freshly made green tea (Photo by Verena Böttcher on Unsplash)

#7 Prevent clogged pores

When dead skin remains trapped in your skin, it causes your pores to clog, and this results in pimples and acne. Pores are small openings in your skin that lead to oil, sweat, blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples. Clogged pores are the major reason why you get breakouts and pimples now and then. The tea is a very useful ingredient that unclogs your pores and prevents all the mentioned skin problems.

So now that you are aware of all these amazing benefits for healthy skin, make sure you incorporate this ingredient into your everyday skincare regimen.

You may use it either as a cleanser and toner or as an exfoliator, moisturizer, and scrub. Additionally, you can also use the tea bags as a potential eye mask to reduce swelling and puffiness in your eyes. Also, if you have chapped and dry lips, you can use warm tea bags to soothe and soften your lips.

Is green tea safe for everyone?

Green tea is safe and effective for every skin type if applied topically as a face mask or face pack. However, you should always do a patch test before applying any product to your face. If you are consuming the tea, on the other hand, then make sure you are not allergic to caffeine, it contains some amount of caffeine. If all sounds good to you, then drink it up or put on a face mask. Your skin will definitely love it.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt