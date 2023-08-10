Benefits of kimchi – world's healthiest food you need to add it to your diet

If you haven't yet tried kimchi, you're missing out on a whole world of flavor as well as benefits of kimchi.

This humble Korean dish is made by fermenting cabbage with a variety of spices, which gives its signature tangy kick. While kimchi may be best known as the main ingredient in bibimbap and fried rice, there are many other ways to enjoy this fermented vegetable.

Here are some reasons why you should start incorporating more kimchi in your diet:

Potential benefits of kimchi for gut health

1) High in vitamins A and C, as well as B vitamins

Packed with nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

Kimchi is high in vitamins A and C, as well as B vitamins. Vitamin A helps keep the eyes healthy, while Vitamin C fights free radicals that can damage cells in the body.

It's also essential for the production of collagen (a protein that keeps the skin smooth) and plays a role in immunity by boosting the ability of white blood cells to fight infections.

B-complex vitamins help you make energy from food, produce red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body, keep nerves healthy enough so that they function properly (which means you can think clearly and break down fats into usable energy sources in cells.

2) Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are a group of compounds that help prevent oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is associated with aging and disease, so consuming kimchi can help you stay young and healthy.

Kimchi has more antioxidants than many other vegetables and fruits, which makes it an excellent source of these important nutrients. Antioxidants help rid the body of damaging free radicals, which can contribute to inflammation. And a strong immune system is essential for warding off viruses and bacteria.

3) Helps build up a healthy gut microbiome

Improves gut health (Image via Pexels/Sora shimazaki)

Kimchi is a fermented food that contains lactic acid bacteria, which helps build up a healthy gut microbiome.

The microbiome is the community of bacteria in the body, most of which are in the digestive tract. A healthy microbiome can help with digestion and nutrient absorption, but it has also been linked to weight loss and sleeping better.

4) High in fiber to lose weight or maintain healthy weight

Helps with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/I Yunmai)

Kimchi is a good source of fiber, which helps you feel full and satisfied. For example, one cup of cooked kimchi has one gram of fiber, which is about 4% of the daily recommended intake for women.

Benefits of kimchi also includes prebiotics in the food that support the growth and activity of probiotic bacteria in the gut. These beneficial bacteria may improve digestive health by reducing inflammation, increasing feelings of satiety after eating meals and improving nutrient absorption.

Fiber helps prevent constipation by helping pass stool more easily and can also help relieve other symptoms like bloating or abdominal pain.

5) Benefits of kimchi can help boost immune system

One of the most important benefits of kimchi is that it contains probiotics, which help boost the immune system. Probiotics are good bacteria that are found in some fermented foods like yogurt and kefir, but they're also present in kimchi.

Kimchi is also a good source of vitamin C, which helps fight off colds (and other infections). Vitamin C has been shown to reduce duration and severity of cold symptoms when taken during an infection.

6) Helps with digestion-related illnesses like IBS or IBD

Benefits of kimchi - healthy gut microbes (Image via Unsplash/Portugese gravity)

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermented vegetables. It's high in probiotics, which can help improve health, especially if you have problems with digestion or digestion-related illnesses like IBS or IBD.

The benefits of kimchi are such that it's is a great way to promote a healthy digestive tract. The fermentation process that makes kimchi gives it probiotic properties, which means it contains "good" bacteria known to support a healthy immune system and help digestion.

Korean people have been enjoying the benefits of kimchi for centuries as a tasty and crunchy side dish, snack or condiment. Today, we know kimchi to be the probiotic wonder food that has ten times more vitamins than cabbage and is a powerful weapon in your quest to get healthy.