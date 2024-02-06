Benefits of sparkling water and why you should drink it

While the benefits of sparkling water are many, the taste itself qualifies it as a mouth-watering drink. It gives the taste of soda while drinking water and is a great source of hydration. Imagine popping a can of sparkling water when you are in a meeting and then pouring the drink into a glass. The bubbles popping as soon as you start pouring are not only a visual treat but also a form of ASMR.

Doctors always ask us to drink more water. It is directly linked to our health. There are many kinds of water that we can buy from the market and drink. But why should we choose sparkling water? Let us now see what sparkling water is and what its benefits are.

What is sparkling water?

Sparkling water is fizzy (Image by Intenza Fitness/Unsplash)

Water infused with carbon dioxide is sparkling water in simpler terms. In the process of infusion, the pressure is kept very high. The process creates a fizzy drink that we know and drink as sparkling water. It is also known as carbonated water or seltzer water and the Greeks used this water for bathing, drinking, and even as medicinal water.

Seltzer water is a good alternative to carbonated drinks. Sodium, artificial sweeteners, and other minerals are added to this water for additional flavor and taste. However, there are natural sources of sparkling water. They are collected straight from natural springs. Perrier is commonly drank natural sparkling water.

Benefits of sparkling water

Benefits of Sparkling Water: It will motivate you to drink more water (Image by Mineragua Sparkling Water/Unsplash)

There are a lot of health benefits of sparkling water. Below I am going to list the five most important health benefits, because of which you should drink sparkling water instead of regular drinking water.

#1 Motivates you to drink and stay hydrated: Drinking this water can break the monotony of consuming bottled or filtered water. Many people do not like the taste of normal water. For them, seltzer water is a good alternative. Drinking this water is fun because of the bubbles and the fizz in it.

#2 Better digestion: Carbonated water is good for the digestive tract. The carbon present in the water can help with better digestion. Suffering from constipation? Then seltzer water can help you to get rid of it and empty your stomach.

#3 Get rid of Nausea: Drinking sparkling water as we discussed earlier, helps in better digestion. It can help those suffering from indigestion and an upset stomach. The bubbles in the water decrease gas buildup, which causes headaches or nausea.

#4 Weight loss: Carbonated water can make you feel full for a longer period. It also forces food to stay for a longer time in your stomach, which keeps you full for a long time.

#5 Impoves heart health: Setlzer water has been shown to improve our heart health. It increases the good cholesterol in our body and eliminates excess and harmful cholesterol. This can improve our blood sugar levels and decrease inflammation.

Side effects of Sparkling water

Sparkling can cause bloating in rare cases (Image by Sean S/Unsplash)

Now let us see the other side of the coin. If you get diarrhea very often or are afflicted by other gastric issues, then do not drink this water. The bubbles and the fizz can create bloating and make you burp extra. The synthetic flavors and sweeteners added are also not wholesome. So if you are going to drink this water, select an appropriate one with no additives.

If you are still in a dilemma about which water to drink, then you can always go for regular drinking water. However, if you want fizz and fancy water, go and grab a bottle of sparkling water.