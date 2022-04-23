6 Reasons Why Vegan Food Is Better for Dogs

Vegan food for dogs offers a wide variety of health advantages, making them a good fit for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. If your pet suffers from chronic issues related to inflammation, including digestive problems, itchy skin, eye discharge, or joint pain, then it might be the right time for you to switch your dog’s food to a nutritional vegan diet.

Food allergies in dogs typically occur from specific animal proteins and dogs can benefit from eliminating all types of processed animal products from their daily diet, as long as their vegan food provides them with all the essential nutrients.

What goes in a vegan diet for dogs?

There is a wide variety of vegan foods that your dogs can enjoy. These include:

Rice

Broccoli

Carrots

Lentils

Quinoa

Leafy green vegetables like kale and spinach

Beans, but in moderation as it can make your dogs gassy

Other than these, there are various vegan food options that your dogs can safely eat. You just have to keep in mind to give them a balanced vegan diet.

What happens when dogs get an improper vegan diet?

An insufficient diet can make your dog sick (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via pexels)

An imbalanced vegan diet is not good for your dog as it’s not nutritious and can lead to serious deficiencies, including:

Imbalance of amino acids, which can lead to heart disease and other problems as the dog ages.

Insufficient protein intake.

Mineral and vitamin deficiency (every dog needs Vitamin B, phosphorous, calcium, and iron).

Benefits of vegan food for dogs

1) It is allergy-friendly

Food allergies in dogs are mainly due to animal foods, including beef, chicken, eggs, and dairy. Grains, on the other hand, are an uncommon cause of food allergies in dogs. Allergies can lead to a variety of health issues in dogs, including loose stools, itchy skin, rashes, vomiting, constipation, fur loss, gas, yeast infection and more. Over time, all these problems can compromise your dog’s immune system and become life-threatening. Vegan diets are naturally allergy-friendly, which means your dog can safely enjoy them and get relief from those uncomfortable and problematic symptoms.

2) It has anti-inflammatory properties

A vegan diet make dogs more active and playful (Photo by Pixabay via pexels)

Vegan food for dogs is naturally anti-inflammatory and helps prevent arthritis and other joint pain issues, making them a great fit for senior dogs. Various studies suggest that dogs who consume a vegan diet have improved mobility, leading to stronger joints and muscles, and longer walks and play activities at the dog park.

3) Vegan diet is easily digestible

Vegan food helps prevent a whole lot of digestive problems in dogs, including constipation, gas, loose stools, etc. Unfortunately, animal-based dog foods are hard on the digestive system due to their inflammatory and acidifying effects of animal protein. And because vegan foods are easily digestible and free of problematic allergens, they can help eliminate health symptoms in dogs.

4) It increases energy levels

A vegan diet can help enhance the energy levels of your dog. This is because vegan foods are clean and have readily available nutrition, that too without any negative effects. Vegan dogs often find enhanced energy from their new diet, which further contributes to a healthy quality of life.

5) It helps manage the dog’s weight

It helps manage the dog's weight (Photo by KoolShooters via pexels)

Made with easily digestible and clean ingredients, vegan foods are a great choice for dogs that have weight issues. Overweight dogs often lose an extra pound after switching to a vegan diet, which helps them to stay lean, be more active, and live longer lives.

6) A vegan diet reduces the chance of cancer and hypothyroidism

It prevents cancer and other life-threatening diseases in dogs (Photo by Pranidchakan Boonrom via pexels)

Vegan foods are free from harmful components that lead to cancer and other diseases in animals. And due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties, vegan foods are safer to consume and reduce the risk of cancer, hypothyroidism, and other life threatening diseases in dogs.

7) It eliminates the risk of articular gout in dogs

Bones and joint deposits from animal foods lead to the risks of articular gout issues. Over time, this problem can severely affect your dog’s mobility as it ages. Vegan food, on the other hand, is clean and natural, which means no bone or joint pain from food, and therefore no risk of articular gout disease.

Regardless of whether your dog is currently suffering from any type of health issue or not, vegan food is an excellent option to give dogs all the essential nutrients and protein they need without meat. It removes all the guesswork of whether you are putting the right food into your dog’s body. For dogs with serious allergies and sensitive stomachs, a vegan diet can be life-saving. But before you start feeding your dog a vegan diet, make sure to consult a vet.

Edited by Sabika