6 Best Barbell Exercises for Men to Get Huge Quads

Some of the best barbell exercises are those that have the optimum effect on your muscle groups. This means the exercises can help improve muscle endurance, strength, definition, and other prominent features to make you appear huge.

When it comes to your quads, there are certain barbell exercises that will have an everlasting impact on your muscles, provided you remain consistent with the exercises.

5 best barbell exercises for huge quads

The following are some of the best barbell exercises you can include in your routine to ensure your quads become bigger with time.

1) Front squats

Front squats are an uncommon pick since not everyone incorporates them into their workout routine. However, as you become familiar with the overall foundation of squats, you’ll want to add more variation to your workout routine.

Front squats are one of the best barbell exercises to add variation to your workout routine. To do front squats, you need to place the barbell on your shoulders before you squat. In order to ensure you’re able to balance yourself, you must keep your core right and use a smaller weight but push for a greater number of reps.

2) Barbell lunges

Lunges are excellent if you want to exercise unilaterally. You need to place the barbell on your shoulders and proceed to do the lunges as intended. You can do standing lunges or walking lunges, depending on what works best for you.

The more lunges you do, the better are your chances of fixing any strength or muscle imbalances between your two quads.

3) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a great pick from the best barbell exercises for building mass. However, deadlifts focus on improving your overall lower body rather than just your quads.

Nevertheless, you must improve your overall muscle group if you want to have defined legs with proper quad-visibility. If you leave any part undefined, the overall muscle group will not appear muscular and shaped.

4) Back squats

Coming to the king of leg exercises, back squats are the most common pick from the best barbell exercises. It’s a must-do for your leg routine.

When you start back squats, always do a warm-up set with just the barbell to understand your form and foot placement. It’s important to have your form correct for squats lest you injure yourself while executing the exercise in poor form.

5) Hip thrust

Hip thirst is great for quads, hamstrings, and glutes. To do hip thrusts, you need to place the barbell on your hips, but ideally, place a mat underneath first.

Next, when you thrust the barbell, you must focus on your quads using a strong muscle-mind connection. In fact, it is recommended that you use a lighter weight to build a muscle-mind connection first before moving to heavier weights with this exercise.

Bottom Line

Some of the best barbell exercises to build quads will require you to have a strong muscle-mind connection along with excellent form. If you lack either of those, sometimes the pressure will shift from your quads to elsewhere.

Next, always focus on volume and intensity rather than just executing a single type of workout. The more variations you add to your routine and exercises, the better muscle activation you’ll be able to achieve during the workout.

