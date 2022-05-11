6 Best Calf Exercises Everyone Must Try at The Gym

Are your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes the focus of your leg days? For far too long, calves have been crying for attention - it's now time to get the calves working.

The soleus and gastrocnemius are two essential muscles that make up your calves. Your gastrocnemius is activated when you flex your feet. Your soleus is also hard at work as you stretch your feet.

When you walk or jump, your calves aid in stabilizing and strengthening your ankles, allowing your feet to properly depart and contact the ground.

Ankle stability and strength are also required for lower-body strength training (think squats and lunges), so calf exercises are a must if you want to stay fit and active. The more powerfully you can leap, sprint, and lift with your calf muscles, the less likely you are to get hurt.

Must try calf exercises to try when you hit the gym

For a more balanced lower body, try the following calf exercises:

1) Weighted jump squat

The weighted squat leap is an excellent combination workout that will also activate your core and cause your legs to burn. The most crucial thing is to start slowly, as the additional weight may throw you off balance.

Here are the steps to do the weighted jump squat properly:

Hold a dumbbell in both hands at about chest height with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees into a low squat position.

Then spring it back up.

Repeat for the appropriate number of sets.

2) Box jumps

When compared to the isolation effects of calf lifts, box jumps can be a leg killer and provide a great combination workout. This is a great inclusion for calf exercises.

Follow the below given steps to do the box jumps properly:

Select a box of reasonable height.

Start approximately a foot away from the box, on the balls of your feet.

Jump straight up into the air and land on the box with your entire foot, including your heels.

If you land on your toes or midfoot, you risk slipping out of the box and injuring your joints, ligaments, and potentially the calf muscle.

3) Plyo lunge

By pushing through this explosive plyometric action, you'll employ your calf muscles, as well as your other leg muscles. This is one of the most efficient calf exercises.

Here are the steps to follow to do the plyo lunge correctly:

Stand with your right foot 2 to 3 feet in front of your left foot in a staggered posture. Allow your arms to fall to your sides.

Lower yourself into a lunge, keeping your chest up, back straight, and core engaged: front thigh parallel to the floor, back leg bent to roughly 90 degrees.

Jump straight up off the ground with both feet. If necessary, swing your arms to increase your momentum and force.

In the air, switch leg positions and lightly land with your left foot in front.

To begin your next rep, immediately return to a lunge position.

With each rep, alternate your legs.

4) Standing barbell calf raise

This is easily one of the greatest calf exercises because it incorporates a barbell. Here's how you do it:

With your toes facing the front, stand erect and support a barbell on your upper back.

On each leg, raise your heels and contract your calves.

Return to the starting position gradually and repeat.

5) Smith machine donkey calf raise

Because there is so much equipment designed to simulate every type of movement, the donkey calf raise is rarely seen in most gyms nowadays. However, it's still one of the most effective calf exercises, and due to the Smith machine, you don't need a companion to sit on your back!

Here are the steps to do the donkey calf raise using the Smith machine:

Stack plates under the Smith machine so that the bar sits on your lower back when your feet are in place.

Place a bench in front of you to rest your elbows on while performing the exercise.

Lean on the bench with your feet straight forward on the plates, then elevate your buttocks so your back lifts the bar. Maintain total leg straightness.

Use a full range of motion when performing the 90-degree bent calf raise.

Do 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps with a lighter weight.

6) Farmer’s walk on tiptoes

The usual farmer's stroll is simple enough, but it won't do much for your calves. This is why the updated version exists, which is a great addition to calf exercises.

Follow these steps to ace the farmer’s walk on tiptoes:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Raise your feet to the balls of your feet.

Step forward 30 times (15 with each foot).

Perform three sets, resting in between.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these calf exercises? Yess!! Naaah! 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy