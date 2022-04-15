6 Easy Home Workouts for Women Who Want to Get a Stronger Chest 

Chest exercises are unfortunately neglected by many women. Most of the time, women emphasize more on their lower body and forget that their back and chest require the same amount of workout and attention.

But why are upper body and chest exercises so important for women? Because regular chest exercises help improve your overall posture and also give you the strength and energy to complete your everyday chores be it carrying heavy grocery bags, rearranging your home, or holding your child in your arms. Besides these, chest exercises also help prevent pain and injuries in your back and neck.

Thankfully, there are many chest exercises that every woman can perform regularly in the comfort of their own home. For practicing these workouts you don’t need to go to the gym or invest in any expensive workout equipment. All you need is some time, space, and a good exercise mat and you are ready for your upper body exercise routine.

We’ve compiled a list of a few effective home chest exercises for women to help them get a stronger chest. The workouts discussed below are some of the best ones as they’ll not only target your chest but will work on your entire upper body, including your core, triceps, back, and shoulders.

Here are some of the best chest exercises for women to do at home

1) Pushups

When it comes to a stronger chest, pushups are one of the most basic but very effective chest exercises to perform.

Start by lying down straight and flat on your exercise mat or simply on the floor.

Keep your neck straight and aligned with your spine, elbows closed and not flared out to your sides, and your abs tight.

Slowly get on your toes while keeping a straight alignment from your heels to your neck. If you do not feel comfortable on your toes, you can do this exercise on your knees.

Do not curve your back or flex your hips as this will compromise your balance.

Now bend your elbows and take your chest as close as to your mat as possible, keeping your legs and back in a straight line.

Push yourself back again and repeat at least 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

2) Walking plank

Take a plank position by keeping your forearms on your side, forming a straight line from your feet to your shoulders.

Now slowly push yourself up from the floor, one arm at a time, into an elevated pushup position.

Do not move your hips and make sure you are in a tight plank form.

Keep yourself balanced and don’t let your feet get sloppy.

Hold the position for a few seconds and engage your core.

Switch arms and repeat the same.

3) Incline pushup

Start by keeping your hands on the wall or any elevated surface.

Keep your feet back in a way that your body makes a 45-degree angle with the ground.

Make sure your body is straight and your spine neutral.

Now slowly lower your chest in a controlled manner to the wall or the elevated surface you’re leaning against.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and then go back to the starting position.

Be comfortable enough so you can complete at least 15 repetitions.

4) Dips

Start by sitting on a chair or bench with both your arms by your side and feet on the floor.

Come to the edge of the chair and hold either side of it. Your palms should be facing downwards.

Make a good grip and lift yourself up.

Your knees should be slightly bent, your hips should be above the floor, and your arms extended fully.

Lower your body in a way that your elbows make a 90-degree angle. Engage your glutes and core.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Do this chest exercise at least 3 sets of 10 reps.

5) Diamond pushups

Start by taking a standard pushup position.

Your feet should touch the floor, hands at shoulder-width apart, and knees turned slightly outward.

Keep your spine straight and tighten your core.

Now bend both your elbows inward and lower down your torso to a few inches above the ground.

Push yourself up and complete this chest exercise at least 3 sets of 15 reps.

6) Mountain Climbers

Take a standard plank position by keeping your shoulders over your hands.

Tighten your abs and slowly bring one knee towards your chest.

Take that knee backwards while you bring the other one towards your chest.

Start slow with this position and then speed up.

Repeat this chest exercise at a quick speed for at least 30 to 40 seconds. Complete 3 sets.

How to makes the most of these chest exercises?

If you want to get the most out of all the chest exercises listed above, then make sure you keep your form and posture correct. Start in a slow and controlled manner and as you gain confidence, increase your pace. Don’t rush through any exercise as it can lead to pain and injury.

Before starting out with your chest exercises, make sure you do a good warm-up to prepare your body to perform well in each workout and also to decrease the risk of any type of injury. These chest exercises, along with a nutritious and healthy diet, will surely help you get a stronger chest.

