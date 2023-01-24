Best diets for weight loss in 2023, according to nutritionists

In this article, we bring you the best diets for weight loss that you can follow this year for optimal results. These diet plans can effectively reduce stubborn belly fat and boost your metabolism. Diets rich in protein are considered best for weight loss. However, eating patterns like intermittent fasting can also help with weight loss.

The keto diet is considered the best among the diets for weight loss (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Weight loss programs: best diets for weight loss

Try out these popular diet plans that might help you with weight loss:

1) Ketogenic diet

The ketogenic diet restricts the consumption of carbohydrates to under 10% of total calories per day and includes a higher intake of protein and fat. A high-protein and high-fat diet can reduce unnecessary hunger and cravings, raise the metabolic rate, and help gain lean muscle mass.

In the keto diet, the body uses fatty acids for energy production by synthesizing ketone bodies from fat molecules. This process is known as nutritional ketosis. The glycerol present in fats is utilized for the production of glucose molecules. The keto diet is considered to be one of the best diets for weight loss.

2) Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet includes fresh fruits, fresh green vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, legumes, and olive oil along with a moderate amount of dairy, meat, and poultry. These foods should be freshly sourced and not processed.

This diet also includes healthy fats and fiber-rich foods, which can lower bad LDL cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammatory molecules, and promote better health. Polyphenols present in the foods mentioned above are known to promote the growth of good gut bacteria and improve digestion. This diet is definitely among the best diets for weight loss.

The Mediterranean diet includes fresh fruits and vegetables (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

3) Mayo Clinic diet

The Mayo Clinic diet is a biphasic diet. The 2-week first phase is designed to start your weight loss journey by introducing five healthy habits and breaking five unhealthy habits. It aims to help you lose up to 6 to 10 pounds (2.7 to 4.5 kilograms) during the two-week phase. It includes low-calorie simple foods and recommends light to moderate exercise. The rules are flexible as well.

The second phase brings a permanent lifestyle change to be followed for stable weight loss and weight management. This diet can be considered among the best diets for weight loss.

4) Intermittent fasting

Fasting methods are eating patterns that can help you with weight loss. Intermittent fasting has gained popularity in the fitness industry. It doesn't determine the type of food to consume and recommends an eating cycle with fasting periods in between. Fasting methods can be included in the list of diets for weight loss.

The three common methods of intermittent fasting are:

The 16/8 method: This method is followed by most people on intermittent fasting. It involves skipping breakfast and only consuming food for lunch and dinner. There should be a gap of 16 hours between dinner and the meal on the next day.

This method is followed by most people on intermittent fasting. It involves skipping breakfast and only consuming food for lunch and dinner. There should be a gap of 16 hours between dinner and the meal on the next day. 24 hours fasting: Fasting is done for 24 hours in this method, usually once or twice a week.

Fasting is done for 24 hours in this method, usually once or twice a week. The 5:2 diet: In this method, only 500–600 calories are consumed on two nonconsecutive days of the week. On other days, the diet remains as usual.

5) Carnivore diet

The carnivore diet involves the consumption of animal-based foods. It's an extremely restrictive diet that includes red meat, whole eggs, chicken, and low-lactose dairy. All other carbs and plant-based foods are completely excluded from this diet.

The carnivore diet is the most restrictive among the diets for weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Eiliv Aceron)

This diet can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation by removing inflammatory seed oils. The carnivore diet is different from a ketogenic diet or a paleolithic diet, as it is more restrictive and does not allow any fruit or vegetables. This diet does not trigger a spike in insulin levels, which makes it among the diets for weight loss.

Diet for weight loss in females

Diets that do not cause inflammation or a spike in insulin levels are considered ideal for females. This could be extremely beneficial for women with PCOS and other metabolic disorders. A high protein diet is among the best diets for weight loss for women.

Dieting plan for weight loss

The diets for weight loss mentioned above can help you achieve optimal results if followed strictly. However, some of the plans might feel restrictive to you. Try a diet plan that suits your schedule.

