10 best exercises for plantar fasciitis

The most prevalent cause of heel discomfort is plantar fasciitis, a foot condition. It usually causes searing pain near your heel on the underside of your foot. An abnormally tight plantar fascia (the ligament that connects your heel and toes) is the source of this discomfort. Inflammation, microscopic tears, and pain occur when this ligament is overworked.

It is more common in those who are overweight, although it can also happen as a result of overuse in runners. The soreness is frequently at its worst in the mornings or after long periods of standing.

If you have plantar fasciitis, one of the greatest ways to relieve your symptoms is to stretch and strengthen the affected area. Preventing plantar fascia from tearing, strengthening the supporting muscles (thereby reducing stress on the ligament), and reducing inflammation are all benefits of loosening it.

Tensions between the foot and calf can be relieved with a few simple stretches. By doing so, they can provide both immediate pain relief and a sustained improvement in symptoms over time.

Best exercises for plantar fasciitis

The exercises for plantar fasciitis given below are designed to strengthen and stretch the muscles in your feet, ankles, and calves. This can aid in the treatment of the problem and its prevention in the future. This can be done on a daily basis for a minimal amount of time. If you experience any discomfort or pain, you should stop.

#1 Calf stretch

Plantar fasciitis can be aggravated by muscle tension in the foot and calves. The pain can be relieved by loosening the calf muscles. People can try a calf stretch, which consists of the following steps:

Lean on a wall with your hands.

Straighten the affected leg's knee and bend the other leg's knee in front of it.

Maintain a flat foot on the ground with both feet.

For a total of 10 seconds, hold the stretch.

Repeat the stretch two or three times more.

#2 Marble pickups

The foot muscles flex and stretch when picking up a marble with the toes. You can try the following:

Sit with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor in a chair.

A handful of marbles should be placed on the floor.

Curl your toes and pick up one marble at a time.

Repeat 20 times more.

#3 Ball roll

During this activity, you should not feel any discomfort. Apply just enough pressure to achieve a comfortable stretch without causing pain. Instead of a ball, a frozen bottle or any cylindrical object can be used.

Below are the steps to do the ball roll:

Place the ball under your affected foot while sitting in a chair.

Stretch the plantar fascia ligament by rolling the ball back and forth under the arch of your foot.

Roll for another three to five minutes. This stretch can be done twice a day.

#4 Towel stretch

This is indeed a simple stretch that you can do sitting on the floor or in bed.

Sit on the floor or on your bed with both legs stretched out in front of you.

Place a rolled-up towel beneath the heels of your feet and grip both ends of the towel.

Pull the cloth gently towards you, keeping your knees straight.

Holding this position for half a minute can provide immediate pain relief as well, allowing you to stretch out your muscles and ligaments at the base of your foot.

#5 Heel raise

Weakness of the calf muscle, which affects how the foot moves, can lead to the development of plantar fasciitis. Heel raises help in strengthening calf muscles. Follow these steps:

Begin by standing and placing both feet level on the ground. If you need assistance, grab a hold of something.

Raise your heels off the ground by pushing them up with the balls of your feet.

Hold this position for a few seconds before slowly lowering yourself back down.

#6 Tip toe walking

Spend a few minutes each day going around on your tiptoes to strengthen your calf muscles and enhance your ankle control and stability.

Follow the below given steps:

Stand on your toes

Start by walking smaller distances

Walk around the room

#7 Toe stretch

Perform this stretch to release stress from plantar fasciitis. Follow these steps:

Sit in a chair and stretch the leg of the foot that has plantar fasciitis, making sure your heel is on the floor.

Pull your big toe up and away from the floor by reaching down and pulling it up.

Hold for up to thirty seconds in this position.

#8 Single leg standing

This basic action can easily be incorporated into your everyday routine. This is a fantastic workout to prevent plantar fasciitis since it can help you improve your balance and control in your feet and ankles.

For two to five minutes twice a day, simply lift one foot off the floor and balance on the other.

#9 Toe curls

This will help in strengthening the heel part and relieving pain

Place a towel flat under your foot while seated.

The idea is to scrunch up the towel with only your toes.

Curl your toes the other way to straighten the towel once you've bunched it up.

#10 Arch lifts

This plantar fasciitis workout focuses on the muscles that support the arches on the sole of the foot. Aim to do this exercise for one minute each day with each foot.

Sit in a chair and place your foot flat on the ground to begin.

Now flex your muscles to elevate the arch of your foot off the floor, while keeping your heel and ball of the foot in contact with the ground.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds before letting go.

Before beginning any new workouts, it is best to consult your healthcare provider, especially if your condition is giving you serious pain.

