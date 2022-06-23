7 Best Exercises You Can Do for a Flat Stomach

A flat stomach consists of erector spinae, obliques, abdominis, and pelvic floor muscles. With an appropriate workout routine, consistency, and patience, you can reach this goal. It is also essential to include a variety of exercises that engage different muscles to get a flat stomach.

While the exercises you do are just as important, a balanced diet, sleep, and stress level also play an essential role in getting a flat stomach.

Best Exercises for a Flat Stomach

These are some of the most effective exercises to help you get a flat stomach by engaging the various muscles in your core.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are one of the dynamic exercises for slimming down your weight and reducing weight from your sides. It will also tone your stomach along with building greater flexibility.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back. Lift your shoulders and head while keeping your palms behind your head. Raise your legs above the ground and keep them extended.

Bring your right knee towards your chest and twist your upper body to touch your left elbow with the said knee.

Alternate the sides of the knees and legs with smooth motion.

Repeat.

2. Weighted Sit-Ups

This exercise will add stimulation that is beneficial for a toned body. It will enable you to engage the muscles of the legs, core, arms, and back.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with bent knees and feet on the floor. Grasp one weight in your hands, and with a slight bend of the elbows, keep the weight at chest level.

Bring your body up towards the knees with your arms in front of you.

Gradually, return your body to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks are one of the most effective exercises to help you get a flat stomach and burn calories. This exercise will also help in building core strength and stability.

How to do it?

Assume the position of the high plank; that is, raise your body while facing toward the ground. Place your arms just beneath the shoulder and keep your legs with your toes on the floor.

Brace your body and start jumping by pushing your feet outwards on each side and then bringing them back inside together.

Repeat.

4. Weighted Russian Twist

The weighted Russian twist is a proper core exercise that will simultaneously improve your stability, build balance, and reduce fat from the mid-section. It will help in getting a flat stomach along with strengthening the shoulders.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back with knees bent at forty-five degrees and your leg hovering over the floor. Raise your torso above the floor, angled at forty-five degrees. Grasp the weight in both hands.

Twist your torso to one side of your body along with the weight. Pause for a few moments.

Repeat on the alternate side.

5. Bird Dog

Bird dog is one of the simplest exercises to help you achieve a flat stomach. It will target your whole body, increasing the range of motion and promoting proper posture.

How to do it?

Get onto all fours and engage your core. Place your arms below the shoulder and your knees below the hips.

Lift your right arm forward and bring it next to your head while raising your left leg and bringing it in a parallel position to the ground.

Get back to the center position. Repeat the last step with alternate hands and legs.

Repeat. Keep your core tightened for the exercise.

6. Medicine Ball Slam

A medicine ball slam will give your body a complete workout along with strengthening your core muscles. It will also help tone your glutes, arms, thighs, and shoulders. Additionally, a medicine ball slam will burn the excess fat and enable you to get a flat stomach.

How to do it?

Keep your feet at some distance and bend your knees slightly. Using both hands, push the medicine ball over your head.

With force, bring the ball down and push it to the floor while bending your waist. Bring this action into a proper rhythm to catch the ball back.

Repeat.

7. Mountain Climbers

A mountain climber is an incredibly efficient exercise that will help you build functional fitness and get a flat stomach. It will also improve your core strength along with enhancing mobility.

How to do it?

Assume the position of the high plank on the floor.

Push your left leg forward while the right is extended behind you.

Swiftly alternate the position of your legs by bringing your right leg forward and extending your left leg back.

Repeat.

Takeaway

A flat stomach is an achievable goal with appropriate exercise, a balanced diet, and a good lifestyle plan. By regularly doing the above exercises and proper diet, you should be able to see visible changes in a few weeks.

Some of these exercises are advanced and should be done after warm-up exercises. Maintain a proper stance for the exercise to work and engage your muscles.

LIVE POLL Q. How do you manage belly fat? Exercise Calorie deficit 0 votes so far