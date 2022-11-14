Best Exercises for Men to Gain Muscle and Bulk Up in 60 Days

Gaining muscle through exercise helps you burn fat more efficiently, boost your metabolism so that you can eat more freely without adding weight (at least not fat), improve overall health, and gain confidence in yourself as an active man.

All these things make building muscle worth the effort. However, even though building lean mass is an essential part of improving both appearance and health, it's not always easy or quick work.

Building new muscle takes time — months rather than weeks — and requires regular workouts combined with proper dieting habits. However, you can make that journey with some of these exercises:

Exercises to Gain Muscle and Bulk Up

Here's a look at a few exercises to gain muscle and bulk up in 60 days:

Push-up

Push-ups are a great exercise for building muscle and strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Here's how you can do them:

Lie on the floor with your hands shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight with no arching or sagging of hips while performing this move.

Keeping your elbows close to the sides of the body as possible, lower yourself by bending your arms till your chest touches the floor (or as low as you can go without losing form).

Take a deep breath before pushing back up till your arms are fully extended at shoulder height again.

Pull-up

Pull-ups are one of the best upper body exercises you can do at home. They don't require any equipment, and you can use your own body weight for resistance.

To perform a pull-up, grasp something sturdy above your head with an overhand grip (palms facing away from you).

Keeping your back straight and abs tight, pull yourself up till your chin is over the bar.

Lower yourself back down slowly to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of ten reps once or twice per week for 60 days to gain muscle mass in your chest and upper arms.

Squat

Squats are one of the most effective exercises you can do to build muscle, especially if you're looking to work on your legs and glutes.

If a full body workout is what you're after, squats should definitely be included in your routine. Squats are also great for building strength in your core, back, and shoulders.

If you're just starting out with weight training, start with light weights, and gradually increase over time as long as you feel comfortable enough with the exercise.

To do a squat, stand tall, and inhale.

Place your feet at shoulder-distance, and lower down till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Thrust back up, and repeat for reps.

Deadlift

There are many exercises you can use to build muscle, but the deadlift is arguably the best. That's because it works thr entire body and allows you to handle large amounts of weight with proper form.

Proper form is crucial for avoiding injuries and maximizing results, so make sure to keep these tips in mind when performing this exercise:

Stand up straight with feet shoulder-width apart, keeping your shoulders down and back flat.

Hinge from your hips by bending them slightly forward (keep your back straight).

Keep both feet flat on the floor at all times during the movement — don't lift one foot off the floor or lean backwards as you go down towards touching your toes!

Grab onto a barbell or dumbbells as if they're an extension of yourself.

Raise them up till they're resting above your knees.

Dip

Dips are a great exercise for the triceps, chest, and shoulders. You can do them with your bodyweight, or use a bench or chair. The exercise should be done slowly and with control.

You can do dips at home or at the gym.

To perform a dip, place your hands on either side of a bench so that you're holding onto it for support (or place them on two chairs).

Bend at the waist till your elbows form right angles.

Straighten up again by pushing down with your arms to return to the starting position.

Bench press

The bench press is a great exercise for building upper body strength and mass. It's also one of the best exercises to do when you're starting out on your fitness journey, as it's very simple and easy to do.

The bench press can be performed using dumbbells, barbell, or even a Smith machine (which is essentially a bar with weights attached to a cable).

To perform this exercise, lie down on the bench with your feet flat on the floor and back supported by the bench.

With an overhand grip, lower yourself halfway down before pushing yourself up till your arms are fully extended at shoulder level in front of you.

Pause briefly, and repeat for 8-10 reps per set.

Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swings are a great exercise for building strength in your lower body. They can also help improve core strength and balance, as well as coordination.

To do this exercise:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the kettlebell by its handle (with both hands) at chest level.

Brace your abdominal muscles by sucking in air, and lean back slightly with straight knees as you raise the kettlebell up to eye level or above.

Exhale while swinging it forward between your legs, and push off with your back leg while swinging it toward the ceiling.

Inhale while lowering the weight down to starting position (you should feel the tension in hamstrings when lifting).

Repeat 8-12 times per set on non-consecutive days of training; complete 3 sets total each workout day.

Takeawat

There you have it—a list of the best muscle-building exercises for men. If you want to build muscle and bulk up fast, these are the movements to focus on.

