6 Best Exercises for Short Head of Biceps for Massive Arms

Exercises for short head of biceps work out your inner arms and will add width to your flex. Since most exercises are focused on the long head of the biceps (responsible for the peak of your flex), you may want to consider performing a specialized workout for the shorter head of the biceps.

It is impossible to completely isolate the short head, as is the case with many muscle groups. Some exercises, however, will allow you to focus more on the short head of the biceps. Below, we will discuss some of these exercises.

Best Exercises for Short Head of Biceps

Check out the following exercises for short head of biceps.

1) EZ Bar Preacher Curls

EZ bar preacher curls are one of the best exercises for short head of biceps. The zig-zagged center of the EZ bar will allow you to shift your grip and maintain proper form.

Instructions:

A preacher bench should be adjusted so that your upper arms can rest comfortably on the pad. Instead of resting in the crease of your armpits, the top of the preacher bench should rest against your triceps.

Hold the EZ bar with your hands shoulder-width apart and a supinated grip.

Curl the bar toward your chest while maintaining a straight back and an upright posture with your upper arms fixed.

Stop when your arms are parallel to the ground, tense your muscles, and then slowly return to the starting position. Keep a slight bend in your elbows at the bottom of the movement, pause, and repeat.

2) Wide-Grip Spider Curls

The second exercise on our list of exercises for short head of biceps is wide-grip shoulder curls. It uses shoulder flexion for a better workout of the biceps muscle.

Instructions:

The incline bench should be set at a 45° angle.

Place your head higher than the top of the backrest while lying face-down on the inclined bench with your stomach and chest pressed against the bench.

Use a broad supinated grip that is slightly wider than shoulder width to hold the bar.

Curl the bar slowly up, take a brief pause at the top of the movement, and squeeze your biceps.

Repeat the process by slowly lowering the bar to its initial position.

3) Cable Hammer Curl with Rope

The cable hammer curl with rope is the third exercise in our list of exercises for the short head of biceps. By swapping out the bar attachment for a rope, you can get a more targeted contraction from the movement.

Instructions:

A low pulley cable machine should be connected to a rope attachment.

Stand about a foot away from the pulley machine and grab the ropes with your palms facing in.

Curl the ropes up toward your chest while keeping your elbows tucked and your upper arms fixed. Twist your fists outward as you near the top of the movement to emphasize your short head bicep.

Pause and squeeze the muscle at the peak of the movement.

To finish one rep, turn your hands back to face your palms and lower the rope to the starting position.

4) Limited Range of Motion Dumbbell Curls

Limited range of motion dumbbell curls is one of the best exercises for short head of biceps. The contraction will be concentrated on your short head bicep if you use the top half of the curl.

Instructions:

As you would for a standard dumbbell bicep curl, take a supinated grip on a dumbbell.

Start with the dumbbell close to your chest at the top of the concentric phase rather than at the bottom of the movement. Your upper arm should be fixed in place, and your elbows should be close to your sides.

Lower the dumbbell slowly and deliberately toward the floor. When your arm is parallel to the floor and your elbow joint is halfway extended, stop.

Curl the dumbbell back toward your chest while contracting your biceps.

5) Wide Grip Barbell Curls

A wide grip barbell curl is an easy-yet-powerful exercise that is ideal for an arm workout. This is one of the best exercises for short head of biceps provided you use a sufficiently wide grip on the barbell.

Instructions:

Use the supinated grip to hold a barbell with hands just outside shoulder width.

Curl the barbell upward until it is at your chest while maintaining a straight back, an elevated chest, and tucked elbows.

Squeezing the muscles, pause at the peak of the motion. After that, slowly return to your starting position.

6) Reverse Curls

Reverse curls can be done with a barbell, EZ bar or dumbbells. The pronated grip is the key to making this one of the best exercises for short head of biceps.

Instructions:

Use a pronated grip to hold a barbell or dumbbells.

Lift the weights to the top of your range of motion, stopping ideally just before you reach your shoulders while maintaining a straight back and tucked elbows.

Before slowly lowering back to the starting position, pause and contract your biceps.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned exercises for short head of biceps will help you build wider biceps and also get you a good bulge at the top.

