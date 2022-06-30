7 Best Exercises to Get a Lean Body Like Tim McGraw

Many celebrities credit exercise for their great fitness and health. One such person is Timothy "Tim" McGraw, an American country singer, songwriter, and actor.

At 55, he has built an enviable physique that many men would die to have. But how exactly did the country star put aside the time to hit the gym amidst his touring and acting endeavors?

In the early 2000s, Tim was at his worst. His father, famous MLB pitcher Tug McGraw, had just passed away, and his emotional and physical health was starting to slip out of his control.

It took the four women in his life: his wife and three daughters, to remind him of all he had to live for. Since then, McGraw has prioritized his health and fitness, even on tour.

Get a Lean Body Like Tim McGraw with This Exercise Routine

Tim McGraw is one of the biggest stars in country music, and he has what many would consider a perfect body. He credits his success as an artist to his dedication to fitness. If you want to get into shape like Tim McGraw, here are some great exercises for achieving your goals.

1) Running

Running is a great cardio exercise that you can use to get a lean body. Running helps you burn calories and improve your heart and lung health. It's a great way to keep your weight down, and it also makes you feel good about yourself!

Running is the best way to build a lean body. Running is good for your heart and lungs, it helps reduce stress and anxiety, and it can help you lose weight.

Running burns calories and fat, which will help you lose weight. The more intense your run, the more calories you burn. Running also increases your metabolism, which means that even when you're not running, your body will be burning calories at a faster rate than before.

2) Barbell Bench Press

This is one of the best exercises for building mass and is also great for building strength. It will target your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Before you try this exercise, make sure you warm up with a few minutes of cardio or light stretching. Once you've done that, get ready to start pumping iron!

Here's how:

Start by placing a barbell on its endpoints in front of an incline bench so that when you lie down on it at an angle (usually between 30 degrees and 45 degrees), your head is supported by the back edge of the bench. Your feet should be flat on the ground with knees bent and shoulder-width apart from each other.

Make sure they don't go past where they would if they were in line with your torso during regular pushups because this could strain them unnecessarily.

3) Pull-Ups

To do pull-ups, you need to find a bar or something that is sturdy enough to hold your weight and can be used for this exercise.

Grab the bar with both hands shoulder-width apart.

Now lower yourself slowly until your chin touches above the bar (or as low as you can).

This is one repetition. Now, complete as many repetitions as possible in 60 seconds.

If you cannot do one pull-up yet, then use an assisted machine at the gym or try doing negatives while holding onto something sturdy so that when you let go of whatever it is that is supporting your weight, gravity takes over and brings down your body slowly till it goes below 90 degrees of flexion (elbow joint).

4) Dips

Dips are another great exercise to build lean muscle and create that chiseled look. This exercise can be done on a chair or bench, so it's easy to do at home. Dips are also very effective for developing your chest and triceps muscles.

Here's how you perform dips:

Start by holding yourself up in a pushup position with your arms extended straight out in front of you and your body forming a straight line from head to heel. Your hands should be wider than shoulder-width apart, with palms facing forward.

Bend your elbows 90 degrees so that they point toward the ceiling. Pause briefly before going back down again until you are in the starting position.

5) Dumbbell Rows

For this exercise, use lightweight dumbbells or resistance bands. To perform dumbbell rows, follow these steps:

Stand and face a high pulley with your feet shoulder-width apart, and knees slightly bent, holding the weights in each hand with palms facing each other at chest level

Pull your upper arms back as if you're hugging a tree trunk, keeping your wrists straight and forearms parallel to the floor; feel the movement in your arms as you squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Pause for two seconds at full contraction, then slowly lower back down until arms are straight but not locked out.

6) Dumbbell Shoulder Press

The dumbbell shoulder press is another great exercise that can help you get a lean body like Tim McGraw. To do this exercise, you must lie on your back on a bench and hold two heavy weights in each hand. Then, push both of them overhead until they reach the top of the range of motion and lower back down slowly to complete one rep. For best results, you should do three sets of 10 repetitions at least three times per week.

7) Pushups

Pushups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises you can do to build strength, muscle, and core stability.

The exercise is performed by lying face down on a floor and raising your upper body off the floor with just your arms. Keep a straight line from head to heels by engaging your core while doing pushups.

Lie down on the floor with feet together, arms extended in front of you at shoulder level, palms facing inward towards each other.

Engage your abs during this movement so that they are slightly contracted throughout the execution of pushups. This will help reduce stress on lower back muscles during this exercise, make it safer for them, and help you maintain better form while doing pushups.

Takeaway

Attaining a physique like Tim McGraw is difficult, but not impossible. With a few minor dietary tweaks and a proper training regime, you can also build a lean, muscular body like Tim McGraw.

To amp up the intensity, try super sets with all the aforementioned exercises together. For those who don't know, a superset is when you perform two or more exercises in quick succession, without any break in between.

