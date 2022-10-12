6 Best Floor-Exercises To Shrink Belly Pooch

If you’re looking for the best floor-exercises, you’ve come to the right place. It’s beneficial to know the various types of exercises that can help you become leaner and burn belly fat faster.

While more often than not, you’ll be tempted to turn your attention towards cardio machines and resistance training to burn belly fat, there are certain floor-exercises that can burn significant calories.

6 Best Floor-Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

The following are some of the best floor-exercises that can help trigger weight loss by forcing the body to burn stored calories:

1) Crunches

If you want to tone your belly while burning fat, crunches are your best friend. At no point should you think that training your core muscles during the time you’re losing weight is a waste of time.

When the fat melts, the muscles become visible. If you train your muscles from before, your abs will begin to show right around the time when your fat has almost melted. Moreover, training your core muscles helps with improving balance and stability, which is of great use during compound movements.

You can find the guide for crunches here.

2) Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches help with strengthening the core muscles. They are an effective form of exercise and allow you to activate some of the lower back muscles as well.

During this exercise, your legs move overhead in a reverse-fashion which enables you to activate the lower-back muscle fibers properly.

3) Bicycle

Almost every floor-exercise will have an impact on your core muscles and so will bicycle crunches.

You can do bicycle crunches with your hands beside your body or with your hands behind your head. Ideally, you have to try and touch your left elbow to your right knee and vice versa.

However, if this is the first time you’re doing this exercise, it’s better to simply do the leg movements and warm up the core muscles before adding your hands to it.

4) Mountain Climbers

An excellent pick from the best floor-exercises for burning fat are mountain climbers.

To do this exercise, you need to go down on the floor in a shoulder plank position. Proceed to keep your palms firmly on the ground, tighten your core, stabilize your hips, and bring your knees towards your chest one after the other.

The exercise should lead to a continuous motion between the two legs that will ultimately help raise your heart rate and metabolism.

5) Alligator Walks

Alligator walks are slightly more advanced from the best floor-exercises.

To do alligator walks, you need to begin with a push-up first. Next, steadily lower your body as you bring your right knee towards your right elbow and your left hand should be slightly forward. From here, push yourself back up and bring your left knee towards your left elbow while your right hand moves slightly forward.

Alligator walks require some amount of strength in your arms to ensure you can keep pushing yourself back up. It’s best to improve your strength by doing push-ups first and then starting with alligator walks.

6) Spider Push-Up

Another challenging pick from the best floor-exercises are spider push-ups.

To do spider push-ups, first move to a push-up position. Next, lower your body for a push-up, but simultaneously bring your right knee towards your right elbow while contracting your obliques. As you push yourself back up, move your right leg to the starting position.

When you lower your body for the second rep, bring your left knee towards your left elbow. Again, as you push yourself back up, move the leg to the starting position.

Bottom Line

The best floor-exercises to burn belly fat will not be useful if you’re not in a calorie deficit. It is extremely important to be in a calorie deficit if you want to trigger the weight loss process.

It’s this deficit that the body tries to make up for when it burns the stored calories. Otherwise, it’s not going to be possible for your body to trigger the weight loss process at all.

