Best Herbs for Migraines to take your Pain away

Gingers, peppermint, cloves, and cinnamon tea are some herbs for migraines that have been traditionally used in our homes through centuries, but some of them may have side effects and so should be used with precautions.

However, there are numerous herbs for migraines that can have significant benefits, which are often less discussed. So, if you, too, suffer from debilitating headaches, this article will discuss a few of the most effective herbs for migraine that may aid you in the future.

(Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Best Herbs For Migraines

Migraines can be very intense, with constant headaches, and the individual often suffers from nausea and sensitivity to light. Migraines are becoming more common as people spend more time in front of screens. Hence, an herbal approach to migraines grows more and more necessary, as it acts as a relieving agent without threatening any additional side effects, unlike medications. The herbs help by:

Relieving stress and anxiety

Calming down the nerves

Having antimicrobial properties

Reducing inflammation

Acting as anti-anxiety agents

However, one should always remember that they are not the final and complete cure for migraines, and so taking precautions is always necessary. Here, we present before you some of the most effective herbs for migraines that have been used in Indian Ayurveda for ages and have successfully shown their effects.

1) Ginger

Ginger (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Probably one of the most widely recognized and used herbs for migraine, ginger is known to reduce inflammation, which can relieve migraine pains. Its anti-inflammatory properties can potentially reduce the intensity of sudden headaches.

While ginger can be consumed raw to get most of its benefits, it can also be included while making ginger tea as a supplement or as an added ingredient in meals.

2) Lavender

Lavender (Image via Pexels/Kelly Rabie)

Lavender tea has been getting popular in mainstream culture for its effectiveness in cutting down headaches and migraine pains.

Dried lavender leaves for tea are sold in the market along with lavender oils, which help to reduce stress and calm anxiety, which are the most common triggers for migraines, especially in the working sphere. Applying lavender oil to the temples can also be an effective relief from headaches.

3) Green Tea

Green Tea (Image via Pexels/Maria Tyutina)

As much as it is popular for its effect of reducing fat, green tea is also known to relieve stressed nerves in the body. Along with boosting immunity, drinking green tea can significantly help in relieving migraine pains. It has been used in Chinese medicines since ancient times by adding it to other essential herbs.

It is a very well-known caffeinated drink that may ease the nerves and soothe the pain, providing relief.

4) Peppermint

Peppermint (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Used for its minty taste and cooling effect, peppermint is used for multifarious purposes and can be one of the most effective herbs for migraines. The menthol present in peppermint acts as a muscle relaxant that helps to ease anxiety and stress, which are the common reasons behind migraines. Lavender oil, applied and slowly massaged on the head, can help relieve the pain.

These are some of the most time-tested herbs for migraines that have shown significant results. Also, overuse of these herbs or existing allergies can lead to side effects. However, in cases of extreme pain, one should always go for prescribed medicines to avoid any further damage.

The effect of the herbs varies from person to person, and though they can be temporary solutions, one should always look for permanent treatment through an experienced health professional. Studies on herbs, though limited, are still ongoing, and it's most likely we will get a complete herbal cure for migraines in the future.