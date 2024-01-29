Best Nasal Spray For Dry Eyes And Precautions To Take

Nasal spray for dry eyes is getting more and more common in the present time with people's continued exposure to blue screens in their daily lives. Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eyes is a condition that happens when our tear ducts don't produce enough tears to keep the surface of our eyes adequately moist.

Nasal spray for dry eyes can be an effective treatment, that can moisten your eyes and stop them from hurting. A nasal spray can help to regulate tear production and treat symptoms of this condition. But how long does nasal spray for eyes take to work, and are there any side effects? In this article, we will try to give answers to that.

Researchers have tried to investigate the treatment of nasal spray for dry eyes for adults over the age of 22, and have found that people with dry eye disease who use medicated nasal spray twice a day had greater tear production and fewer symptoms than those who received a nonmedicated nasal spray after 28 days of its treatment. The only medication that is currently approved for use as a nasal spray to treat dry eyes is a varenicline solution called Tyrvaya.

Using nasal spray twice a day is the best option (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Varenicline is a small molecule that is effective as it binds to our eye receptors and sensory nerves. Taken as a nasal spray, it goes on to stimulate the nerve endings in the nasal cavity which results in tear production. The clinically prescribed dosage of Tyrvaya is 1 spray in each nostril twice a day daily.

Just like Varenicline, another medication can treat dry eyes. Simpinicline is a compound that is similar to varenicline to promote tear production, by stimulating sensory nerves in the nose. During clinical trials, it was found that people who received a single dose of a nasal spray for dry eyes that contained Simpinicline had increased tear production and significant improvement in dry eye symptoms. However, this medication is not clinically recommended.

How Long Does It Take For Nasal Spray For Dry Eyes To Work?

The effects may take upto 4 weeks to show(Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Tyrvaya is a nasal spray that aims to work quickly. In clinical trials, it was found that people who expose themselves to harsh conditions such as dry air, high winds, and harsh lightning, can trigger dry eye symptoms.

It was seen that using this nasal spray for dry eyes increased tear production within 5 minutes after its use. Researchers have found out that using this medicated nasal spray for dry eyes can significantly reduce the symptoms if used persistently for around 4 weeks.

Are There Any Side Effects

Common side effect may include nasal irritation (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Clinical trials have found that the most common side effects of using a nasal spray for dry eyes include, sneezing, coughing, throat irritation and nasal irritation. However, these side effects are usually very mild and improve as the body adapts to it. And you don't need to stop its use due to these mild side effects. Only, in just some rare cases, it can cause some vision changes.

Nasal spray for dry eyes can significantly help to reduce symptoms of dry eyes. It can be an effective medication in case people are exposed to long hours of digital screens. Blue light is becoming one of the modern problems for vision, and nasal sprays for eyes are becoming a necessity. This medication starts working in a short time and can provide improvements if used consistently. But before taking any medication, one should talk to an ophthalmologist to get a prescription, to be safe from any side effects.