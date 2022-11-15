Pre-workout refers to any dietary supplement taken before exercise that enhances workout performance. These supplements typically come in the form of powder drink mixes but can also be taken as pills or in liquid form.

They usually contain scientifically backed ingredients such as caffeine, creatine, essential amino acids, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), electrolytes, beta-alanine, citrulline malate (or L-citrulline), and other herbs, chemicals, and neurotropics.

For competitive lifters who handle heavy weights in the gym, choosing the right preworkout can be a daunting task. Selecting the correct preworkout can turn a low energy workout into an intense, PR-breaking session.

The list below is just what you need if you're looking for a new pre-workout or simply the right one to get you started.

Note: Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

Pre-Workout - Top Five Picks

Here's a look at five such pre-workouts:

1) Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Premium Pre-Workout (Top Pick)

PRE-KAGE is one of the most popular preworkouts for men and women. It's formulated with PurCaf organic caffeine from non-GMO green coffee beans, tyrosine, taurine and plant-based branched chain amino acids (BCAAs).

This combination gives you a clean, intense energy boost along with relentless focus that will get your body and mind prepared to make the most of your gym session.

It packs a large dose of pure L-citrulline in every scoop, giving you harder, longer-lasting muscle pumps. A 560 gram jar contains 20 servings packed with fully disclosured, non-GMO, third-party tested ingredients and is ideal for vegetarian or vegan diets.

Price : $44.99

2) EVL ENGN Pre-workout (Best Tasting)

ENGN's cutting edge formula supercharges the mind-muscle connection as well as energy, power, pumps, endurance, and performance. Containing zero carbs and sugar, it also has focus-enhancing ingredients, such as tyrosine, agmatine, mucuna pruriens, huperzine, and creatine monohydrate.

With around 5000 customer reviews, their Blue Raz flavor boasts a 9.7 flavor rating. A 255 gram bottle contains 30 servings and is ideally taken with one cup (8 oz) of cold water 15-30 minutes before training.

Price : $35.19

3) Pulse Natural Pre-Workout by Legion (Best Natural Product)

Pulse Natural pre workout, true to its name, contains ingredients sourced 100% naturally from plants and animals. Each serving contains 15.1 grams of active ingredients that have been proven to be safe and effective by 56 peer-reviewed scientific research.

It's suitable for both men and women and helps increase energy levels while sharpening mental acuity and focus. The combination of caffeine, L-theanine, citrulline malate, beta alanine, and alpha-GPC boosts strength, power, cardiovascular endurance and fights off fatigue.

Price : $44.99

4) Cellucor C4 Sport Pre-Workout (Best for Sports)

C4 Sport is a NSF (National Science Foundation) certified product for men and women, optimized for sports and exercise. It's an excellent choice for athletes on and off the field that aids in improving explosive energy, fueling muscular endurance and building muscle and strength.

It contains a whopping 135 mg of caffeine in every scoop, along with CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, micronized creatine monohydrate, B-vitamins, and zero sugar.

Price : $21.99

5) Naked Energy Pure Pre-Workout Formula by Naked Energy (Best Vegan Option)

Using only vegan and non-GMO ingredients, the Naked Energy Pure Pre-Workout Formula is among the best preworkout supplements for vegans.

It contains no additives or artificial sweeteners and has been tested for heavy metals by an independent third party. It's a dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and keto-friendly option.

It contains ten high quality ingredients that help improve exercise performance and mental focus, and promotes faster recovery. There are 50 servings in each container.

Price : $44.99

Takeaway

Choosing the right preworkout supplement can help you push through that extra rep or break that elusive PR. While the aforementioned supplements are highly beneficial for muscle growth, endurance, and recovery, they should be used after consulting a doctor or healthcare provider.

