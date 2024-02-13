Best remedies for weather-related arthritis pain

Remedies for weather-related arthritis pain have become an essential need considering the growing cases of arthritis in recent years.

There's plenty of anecdotal evidence that indicates the relationship between arthritis symptoms and weather. If you are someone who experiences an increase in joint pain during cold or stormy weather, you are not alone. But what does science have to say about this?

Many people make prenominations that the weather is going to worsen when they feel stiffness in their back, which often turns out to be true. But if you tell that to a health professional, an usual conclusion could be that you have run out of the mill.

So, is there any connection between weather and arthritis back pain, and what are the possible remedies for weather-related arthritis pain? Let's find out.

What is arthritis pain?

Arthritis pain worsens with old age. (Image via Pexels/SAM LIN)

Before understanding the remedies for weather-related arthritis pain, we must understand what arthritis is.

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints, and some of its most common symptoms include stiffness and joint pain. There's no complete cure for arthritis, but there are treatments that can reduce inflammation and provide relieve from pain in the joints.

For the connections between arthritis and weather conditions, many patients swear that they can predict the weather by their arthritis pain. Many believe that arthritis pain is mostly affected by cold and rainy weather than warm, dry weather. However, it's not yet scientifically proven, and more research is yet to be done. Studies haven't provided conclusive evidence to prove this connection.

Some studies have supported that barometric pressure and relative humidity influence arthritis symptoms. A 2007 study showed that each 10-degree temperature drop was directly linked with an incremental increase in pain.

The rising barometric pressure also triggered pain in people with arthritis. Other studies, including a 2015 multicenter study, found that the relationship between weather and pain fluctuates on an individual level.

Rainy weather can increase the pain in joints (Image via Pexels/Matthias Zomer)

Many with arthritis have felt their symptoms worsening during rainy weather. When the pressure drops in rainy weather, the inflamed tissues expand, which can lead to increased pain.

Remedies for weather-related arthritis pain

Pain is unique to every patient. If you have noticed an increased sensation of stiffness and joint pain during cold weather, there are a couple of remedies for possible weather-related arthritis pain.

If the pain persists, along with consulting a physician, you can also use the following remedies for weather-related arthritis pain:

1) Reduce the swelling

Compression knee sleeve can be helpful (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

If you have noticed swelling in the joints, try using compression products on the painful affected areas, like a compression knee sleeve or spandex gloves. They can be one of the essential options in remedies for weather-related arthritis pain.

2) Do some stretching

Stretching relieves joint swelling. (Image via Pexels/Cliff Booth)

If you have arthritis, you must have a balanced exercise routine to avoid the pain that comes along.

It's very important to manage your weight to prevent any kind of swellings while staying still in a particular position for a long time. Keeping your joints flexible helps in preventing stiffness. Strengthening muscles around your joints offers more support.

3) Try acupuncture

Acupuncture helps treat stiffness. (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Acupuncture is an ancient practice used in Chinese medical treatment for centuries.

It involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body. Researchers have suggested that acupuncture may be one of the most essential remedies for weather-related arthritis pain.

Acupuncture has comparatively very less side effects, but more studies are needed.

4) Following a healthy diet

Healthy diet may reduce inflammation. (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

Eating foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties can be one of the essential remedies for weather-related arthritis pain.

Structuring a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and whole foods can help boost the immune system while also improving overall health. Researchers have suggested the effect of dietary choices on people living with arthritis.

Adding turmeric to your diet can help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation because of the presence of a chemical called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

5) Using medications

Medicine can be the solution in excessive pain. (Image via Pexels/ cottonbro studio)

To cope with the pain that people believe comes with changing weather, medications can be an effective option if it gets unbearable.

People with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to suffer from depression than people without it. RA may impact your mental health, including stress, depression and anxiety.

Hence, medicine can be one of the essential remedies for weather-related arthritis pain, in case it gets too severe.

6) Practising meditation

Meditation may relieve anxiety from pain. (Image via Pexels/Shiva Smyth)

The pain from arthritis can sometimes be very difficult to bear, hence practising relaxation techniques may significantly help reduce the pain of arthritis by lowering the stress.

Practicing mindfulness meditation, breathing exercises, yoga, massage and guided imagery can be some of the most effective remedies for weather-related arthritis pain.

Remedies for weather-related arthritis pain are very important and essential to cope with cold and rainy days.

Inflammation, stiffness and pain in the joints make it very difficult to concentrate on your work or get some sleep. Using the aforementioned remedies for weather-related arthritis pain may help provide pain relief, reduce the severity of the condition and improve the overall quality of your lifestyle.

In case the pain persists or increases, speaking to a healthcare professional can be a very wise option. A physician can make a structured plan, with required medications and lifestyle changes to provide relief.