5 Best Resistance Machine Exercises for Beginners 

Regardless of whether your goal is weight loss or muscle gain, various resistance machine exercises will be a part of your workout routine. It is important to have workout routines that are a combination of cardio and resistance training.

While this combination can trigger weight loss alongside strength gain, it can also help with adding muscle mass to your physique as you become leaner.

5 Best Resistance Machine Exercises For You

Here are certain exercises that you can do at every gym, considering all fitness establishments have these basic resistance machines. A basic resistance machine for each muscle group is listed to help overall physical development.

1) Bench press

The bench press is a great exercise to focus on your pectoral muscles. To do the exercise, you need to adjust the barbell at a height where you can grip it by extending your arms but maintaining a slight bend in your elbows.

When you lower the barbell, ensure that you are not flaring your elbows too much. Ideally, you should keep your elbows tucked and pushed with your pectoral muscles.

Since this is a compound movement, you will be working on your triceps as the secondary muscle group in this exercise.

2) Lat pulldown

The lat pulldown machine is a resistance machine exercise that focuses on your lats. You can do wide-grip pulldowns and close-grip pulldowns on that machine.

When you do a wide-grip pulldown, the pressure is primarily focused on your middle back. However, close-grip or smaller-grip pulldowns help with focusing the upper back and the smaller muscles surrounding the rear delts region.

Similar to bench press, lat pulldowns are compound movements and work on your biceps as the secondary muscle group.

3) Shoulder press

While working on your overall physique, you cannot ignore your shoulders, as these joints help with posture and mobility.

The shoulder press, which is also a compound movement, is one of the best resistance machine exercises on the list. You can do this using the hammer strength machine or at the power rack. Ultimately, both variations focus on your lateral and anterior deltoids and keep some pressure on the rear delts as well.

4) Leg extension

It is essential to work on your lower body when aiming for full body development.

Usually, if you are focusing on foundation resistance machine exercises, you will be focusing on your quadriceps and hamstrings.

The leg extension machine works on your quadriceps.

5) Hamstring curls

Hamstring curls are a great way to develop strength, which will later help with advanced movements such as deadlifts.

When you are focusing on resistance machine exercises as a beginner, it is best to focus on reps over weights. Light weights with high reps help build a strong muscle-mind connection. This established connection can help massively when you move to heavier weights.

Finally, more reps with lighter weights will enable you to understand the posture, form, and which muscle groups should engage with which movement. It is important to build a foundation before adding volume to your workout routine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman