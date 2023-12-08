Best Stretches for Shoulders to Increase Mobility and Relieve Your Pain

Stretches for shoulders are an amazing way to relieve the stinging pain you feel while moving your shoulder. Has it ever felt painful or too stiff while rotating the shoulder or doing some regular jobs? Do not worry, we shall discuss some shoulder stretches you can take towards achieving good shoulder health.

Shoulder pain or stiffness is a common problem in many individuals. Research suggests it affects 18-26% of adults. This is also a problem for high-functioning athletes too. This is due to a lack of mobility and other complications that can occur in the shoulders. Then, is there a solution to this?

This article for stretches for shoulders will discuss two important aspects: how to relieve yourself of shoulder pain and how to increase mobility in shoulders.

Stretches for Shoulders to Eliminate Pain

These are five simple stretches for shoulders that you can do to reduce your shoulder pain anytime, anywhere.

Duration - weekly 3-4 times

Perform each stretch 3-5 times. You can do them two to three times a day.

1. Across Chest Stretch

· Bring your left arm across your chest area.

· Hold the left arm with the crease of your right elbow.

· Hold this position for 30 seconds to one minute depending on the stretch you feel.

· Repeat this with the other arm.

(Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

2. Seated Twist

· Sit in a chair facing forward.

· Twist your body to the left and bring your left hand behind your waist.

· Twist your neck to the left side while stretching.

· Place your right arm on your left thigh.

· Hold this position for 30 seconds.

· Repeat with the other side.

(Image via Pexels/RF._.studio)

3. Shoulder Circle

· Hold your right arm out with your left arm hanging down.

· Circle clockwise from the shoulder joint five times.

· Then circle anti-clockwise from the shoulder joint five times.

· Repeat with the other side.

(Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

4. Wall Stretch

· Place your right elbow on a wall forming 90 degrees with your arm.

· Step your right foot forward and lean gently.

· Hold the stretching position for 30 seconds.

· Repeat with the other arm.

(Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

5. Chest Expansion

· Holding an exercise band, bring both of your arms behind.

· Lift your chin and raise your arms.

· This should stretch your shoulder joints and ribcage.

· Hold it for 15- 20 seconds.

· Repeat three to five times.

(Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Shoulder Mobility

Shoulder mobility is important in both functioning and strengthening of shoulder muscles cum joints. Increased mobility can lead to better shoulder health and overall productivity in future. While the above-mentioned stretches for shoulders can help improve shoulder health, here are four advanced shoulder mobility stretches for shoulders to practice for enhanced flexibility.

1. Dead Hangs

· Grab a pull-up bar.

· Placing your palm forward hang from the bar.

· Hang for 10 seconds.

· Increase time with progression.

(Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

2. Weight Circles

· Grab a 2-lb plate or dumbbell on each hand.

· Keep the arms down on each side.

· Raise them above your head and bring them back down.

· Repeat this 8-10 times.

(Image via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

3. Downward Dog Pose

· Place your arms down on the mat from a bent position.

· Keep arms shoulder length apart.

· Dig the toes to the floor.

· Keep your hamstrings and elbows straight.

· Hold the position for 30 seconds.

· Repeat for three to five times.

(Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

4. Shoulder Pass-Throughs

· Hold a stick or exercise band with your hands.

· Keep your arms shoulder length apart.

· Raise your hands slowly over your head.

· Hold it for 10 seconds.

· Repeat for five to six times.

(Image via Pexels/Scott Webb)

Doing these shoulder stretches can help in the following ways:

· Reduce shoulder pain

· Increase shoulder mobility

· Prevent shoulder injury

· Increase shoulder range of motion

Shoulder pain can be reduced by doing these stretches which can increase shoulder mobility by facilitating better flexibility in the joints and the muscles. However, it is always recommended to look out for a professional physical therapist if you feel prolonged pain from doing these stretches.

So stay safe and stay shoulder pain-free.