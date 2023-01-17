Best Walking Exercise to Make Your Daily Walks Interesting

Walking exercises are a simple and effective activity that people of all ages and fitness levels can do. This low-impact activity is easy on the joints and can be done at any time of day. However, for some people, the monotony of walking the same routes day after day can make it a dull and unappealing form of exercise.

The following section will dive into some of the best walking exercises that can make your daily walks more exciting. The pros and cons of each exercise have also been unpacked.

These Walking Exercises Will Spice Up Your Walks

1) Interval Walking

Interval walking is a great way to increase the intensity of your walk and boost your cardiovascular fitness. To do this, simply alternate periods of fast walking with slower recovery walking.

For example, you might walk at a brisk pace for one minute, then slow down to a leisurely pace for two minutes, and repeat this cycle for the duration of your walk.

Interval walking is an effective way to burn more calories and increase cardiovascular fitness. It can also help improve your overall endurance and stamina.

It can be more challenging and too intense for people who are just starting walking exercise routines or have joint or mobility issues. So, starting slowly and gradually increasing walk intensity and duration is essential. Adjust the exercise to your fitness rather than forcing it on yourself.

Interval walking is a great way to add intensity to your exercises and burn calories! (Image via pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

2) Hill Walking

Hill walking is another great way to increase the intensity of your walk and work out different muscle groups. The hill's incline will increase the resistance on your legs and glutes, giving you an added workout. Hill walking in the real world is extra motivating as the scenery provides a dopamine rush.

This method can be a great way to add variety to your routine, and it can be a great workout for your legs and glutes. It also provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Hill walking can be more challenging than on flat surfaces and may be too intense for people with joint or mobility issues. It's important to start slowly and gradually increasing your walks' intensity, and your fitness level improves.

3) Walking with Weights

Walking with weights is another great way to add intensity to your walking exercises and increase muscle tone. You can use dumbbells, resistance bands, or even ankle weights to add resistance to your walk. Make sure to start with a lightweight and increase gradually to prevent injury.

Walking with weights can help to increase muscle tone and strength, and it can be a great way to add variety to your walking routine.

Walking with weights can put extra stress on your joints and may not be suitable for people with joint or mobility issues. It's important to start slowly and gradually increasing your walks' intensity, and duration as your fitness level improves.

4) Nordic Walking

Nordic walking is a technique that involves using specially designed poles to provide a full-body workout. It is a great way to engage your upper body, core muscles, and legs. It also provides great support for people who have joint problems.

Nordic walking can be a great way to engage your upper body and core muscles, and it can be a great exercise for people with joint or mobility issues. It also provides a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and beautiful views.

This method requires special equipment, namely the poles, which may be an additional cost, and it takes a bit of time to learn the proper technique.

Nordic walking is an intense, but rewarding walking exercise (Image via unsplash/Mr. Autthaporn Pradipong)

5) Partner Walking

Partner walking is a great way to stay motivated and make daily exercise more enjoyable. Walking with a friend or family can help you stay on track and make time pass quicker. It also provides an excellent opportunity for social interaction and conversation.

Partner walking can help increase motivation and accountability and can be a great way to make your daily walks more enjoyable. It also provides an excellent opportunity for social interaction and conversation.

This method may not be suitable for people who prefer to exercise alone. Additionally, if your partner's pace or goals are not aligned with yours, staying motivated can be difficult.

Partner walking is a great way to spend time with your loved ones while also burning calories! (Image via pexels/Tran Long)

In conclusion, walking exercises can be done by people of all ages and fitness levels. Incorporating these different walking exercises into your routine can make your daily walks more exciting and enjoyable.

Remember to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your walks as your fitness level improves. It's also important to listen to your body and choose the walking exercise that best suits your fitness level and goals.

