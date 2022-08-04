5 Water-Based Exercises For Fat Loss

Water-based exercises are a great form of cardio. Water is an additional resistance, and your body needs to burn extra calories to generate the fuel needed to exercise in water.

Water-based exercises are intensive routines. Therefore, they are great for weight loss. Many fitness enthusiasts opt for them to keep their cardio performance in peak condition. If you have the option to try out a similar session or have access to a pool where you can try water-based exercises, you must do so.

5 Water-Based Exercises You Can Do for Weight Loss

Here are some exercises that will burn calories, help you lose weight, and make you strong and supple along the way!

As mentioned, you must try them if you have access to a swimming pool with adequate precautions.

1. Swimming

Swimming is one of the most common exercises that you can do in water. It is a full-body exercise.

Use your arms, legs, and core to keep yourself moving through water. Regular practice of swimming improves the vital capacity of your lungs, so your body can get more oxygen. Swimming also builds strong shoulders and legs. Learn from a well-trained professional, and check whether the pool has a proper safety protocol.

2. Water Tuck Jumps

Tuck jumps are great for quick weight loss. If you add more resistance, it’ll boost your metabolism resulting in weight loss.

To do tuck jumps in water, you need to have the water approximately at shoulder-level and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. You can keep your hands close to your chest or on your side for stability.

Finally, when you jump, bring your knees close to your chest and keep an engaged core.

3. Water Walking

Anyone can attempt water walking as a water-based exercise. It is quite healing in lower body pain and during recovery from any injury to the legs.

Water allows your lower body to absorb shock without hurting your joints, but also provides enough resistance for your body to burn extra calories for the effort.

4. Water Plank

Another great pick is the water plank. It works your core muscles and improves core strength, and thus enhances balance and stability in various compound movements.

To do this, you would require a noodle, which is a foam-based equipment that can float on water and withstand weight. You need to put the noodle under your chest and hold it, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart.

Next, touch the bottom of the pool with your toes and extend your arms. The stretch in the body exerts tension on the core muscles as you engage them to maintain a stable posture.

5. Water Plie Jumps

Plie jumps in water use the same form but you’ll need to push with your quadriceps with more effort to break through the water resistance for the jump.

Takeaway

These water-based exercises, which require you to push against the resistance of water, will let you use more energy. You could do the standing routines, and be a little mindful of routines that involve jumps off the pool floor and falling back into the water.

