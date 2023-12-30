Best ways to avoid negativity in difficult situations 

Sometimes, avoiding negativity from certain people and situations becomes difficult, but it is something that we all must encounter. Hence, it is essential to create a mindset, that will enable you to walk away from those who affect for your mental health, draining your energy and making you feel trapped.

In this article, we will try to delve into all the ways you can avoid negativity in your day-to-day life, and lead a less anxious lifestyle.

Ways to avoid negativity

Here present before you are some of the most practical and time-tested ways in which you can avoid negativity in your life.

1. Practicing positive affirmation

Positive affirmation (Image via Pexels/Julia Avamotive)

Our subconscious mind is an effective part of our brain that largely influences our external behaviour as well as how we feel. Giving positive affirmations to oneself, again and again, can make the subconscious mind believe that everything is happening positively.

This, as a result, will slowly begin to reflect in the things around us. Affirmation is a powerful practice, and doing it every day can result in significant changes, not only in ourselves, but also in the situations around us.

2. Conveying gratitude

Conveying gratitude (Image via Pexels/Alina Vilchenko)

In our day-to-day lives, many good things happen to us that we often look with the eyes of ignorance. This is because we have become used to them, and have somewhere forgotten their value in our lives.

Our lives would have been a lot difficult without them, realising it, and being grateful for it can help us find the good in difficult situations and avoid negativity. Learning to maintain a gratitude journal and say "thank you" can make a big difference.

3. Breathing practices

Breathing practices (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

Mindfulness is a way of living that, if we add to our life, can make significant positive changes in our character. It starts with focusing on our breath. Focusing on our breath during everyday task, especially when while overthinking, can significantly help us to get back to the present moment.

Whenever a situation makes you feel agitated, start taking deep breaths. Simply sit straight on a chair, and focus on your breath, on how it slowly enters your body as you inhale and exhale. Start with practising this for 5 to 10 minutes a day.

4. Finding reasons behind negative emotions

Finding triggers behind negative emotions (Image via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

One of the best ways to avoid negativity is to trace the sources behind them. This is known as "exposure therapy" which involves meditation (preferably hatha yoga) and trying to search for the reasons that the cause negative emotions, as long as they don't cause you distress.

Then start to list them out in order. Finally when you are relaxed, revisit them one by one, imagining those situations in the most vivid way possible. When you start feeling uncomfortable, take deep breaths and meditate to calm down.

Continue doing this for 15 minutes every day or alternative day, until you start feeling comfortable even when thinking about such situations.

5. Cultivating compassion

Cultivating compassion (Image via Pexels/ Engin Akyurt)

One of the best ways to avoid negativity is to practice compassion meditation, which involves letting yourself feel the suffering of others. Reminding yourself that others also suffer the way you do, and feeling compassionate for them can help to avoid negativity.

It can also make us feel comfortable, as we realise that we are not the only ones in pain and others can relate to our position. Compassion meditation involves visualising someone close to you suffering, and imagining yourself taking that pain inside of you as you inhale your breath. Then as you exhale, feel that pain departing from your body.

6. Walking out

Walking out (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Sometimes walking out from a situation or a person can significantly help avoid negativity completely. It can be a person with whom your relationship has been getting stern, or a story that you are stuck in while writing.

Distancing yourself from the chaos, and giving it some time, can give us an fresh perspective, and help to come out with a proper solution. Sometimes walking out of a situation can save it from getting worse.

If we are experiencing negativity and feel like nothing is working out, we should always remember that this is not forever. Practicing the above-mentioned ways and implementing them consistently, especially during discomforting situations can significantly help us to avoid negativity.

However, if it persists and starts affecting your everyday life and work, it is always best to seek professional help. Assisted guidance can help you come out of your discomfort completely, relieve your anxiety and make you feel calmer and happier.