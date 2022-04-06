How to lose water weight: Best ways to lose that extra fat

We all know that 50 to 70 percent of our entire body weight is made up of water, but when too much of the liquid of life is being held in our body, it is known as water weight. A bloated stomach, swollen fingers, puffiness in the ankles and feet - all of these symptoms of water retention.

One of the most common causes of water weight is excessive salt in your diet. The higher your salty diet, the more water retention you’ll have. Other causes include menstruation, pregnancy, physical inactivity, stress hormones, certain medications, travel, too many carbs, and so on.

While it may rarely cause concern, excessive water in your body can make you feel uncomfortable and bloated all the time. This can be even more frustrating when you’re on a calorie-deficit diet and still see no improvement in your weight. The good news is that you can easily get rid of that extra weight effectively and safely.

5 easy ways to lose water weight

1. Reduce your salt intake

Too much sodium, or salt, in your diet contributes to water retention in your body, and as such, it is necessary to cut down on it. Salts are just like magnets to water in a human body, so the ratio of both should be balanced. To limit your salt intake, consider giving up, or at least cutting down on foods that are junk, processed and packaged, and adding less salt to your homemade meals. Eat foods that are rich in potassium, like bananas and leafy green vegetables.

Limit salt intake (Image via Unsplash/Jason Tuinstra)

2. Drink water and keep yourself hydrated

It may be hard to believe, but yes, drinking more water can help you lose that extra water weight. Dehydration causes the body to hold on to water weight as the body suffers from a lack of incoming water. Drinking more water helps the kidneys to function properly and allows extra sodium and water to get flushed out of the body. It is important to have at least 10 to 12 glasses of water every day to keep yourself hydrated and also get rid of water weight.

Keep yourself hydrated (Image via Unsplash/Nigel Msipa)

3. Limit your carb intake

If you eat heavy carbs, you’ll end up having water retention and your stomach will always feel bloated and gassy. If your meal includes more carbs and you are not physically active, the energy that is not used gets stored as glycogen molecules, with each containing three grams of water.

Hence, it is essential to limit your carb intake and switch to healthy carbs such as fresh fruits, pulses, and vegetables. Just practice portion control and you can prevent water weight gain.

Say no to carbs (Image via Unsplash/Pixzolo Photography)

4. Be physically active

When you are physically active or perform any type of exercise, your body sweats and you lose water weight. Workouts help you shed those extra pounds that make you feel uncomfortable all the time. Exercising helps increase blood flow and also improves your blood circulation. Consequently, it reduces water buildup throughout your body.

Try to be physically active (Image via Unsplash/Isaac Wendland)

5. Sleep more and reduce stress

Proper sleep may also help control hydration levels in your body and reduce water retention. Adequate sleep is as important for a healthy life as proper exercise and diet. You must aim to get at least seven to nine hours of sleep.

Stress is also a cause of water retention because it increases the antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which limits the water balance in your body. Controlling your stress level will help you maintain ADH levels, further balancing the water weight in your body.

Proper sleep is essential (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Additionally, you may also drink coffee or tea and take caffeine supplements as they all have diuretic effects which help in reducing water retention from the body. Supplements of magnesium oxide and Vitamin B6 may also be effective for water retention. This works with the kidneys and helps flush out that extra sodium and water from the body.

Following the above-discussed steps and making small changes to your lifestyle will help you prevent water weight and lose those extra kilos rapidly.

Fresh veggies and fruits (Image via Unsplash/Vitalii Pavlyshynets)

Although water weight is not usually alarming for health and goes away naturally in a day or two, in some cases, it can lead to serious heart or kidney issues. If you notice that the symptoms are taking much longer to go away and you feel bloated or uncomfortable for extended periods, it is always best to consult a doctor without any delay.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. How many glasses of water do you drink? <10 More than 10. 0 votes so far