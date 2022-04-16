6 Best Ways to Lower Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like molecule produced by the liver. It can also be found in meals derived from animals.

Cholesterol is a necessary component of the body's metabolic activities. It is required for cellular wall flexibility and the production of hormones in the body. It only causes problems when there is too much of it in the body. Cholesterol clogs arteries and is the leading cause of heart disease worldwide.

High cholesterol is primarily caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices. However, high cholesterol can be caused by genetics, medical conditions, and drugs. Increased levels of cholesterol cause no symptoms, but it does raise the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Ways to level down your cholesterol

Dietary and lifestyle modifications can help people naturally lower their cholesterol levels. Trans fats can be replaced with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats to help reduce LDL cholesterol and boost HDL cholesterol levels.

Eating more soluble fiber and exercising regularly are two other natural strategies to decrease cholesterol. Even if you've been leading a really unhealthy lifestyle, making minor changes today can help you lower your cholesterol levels.

1) Cut down saturated fats

One way to distinguish between saturated and unsaturated fats is that at room temperature, saturated fats are solid, whereas unsaturated fats are usually liquid.

A high-saturated fatty diet can elevate a person's LDL cholesterol. Excess LDL cholesterol can build up in the arteries and form hard deposits, leading to a condition known as atherosclerosis.

Saturated fats can be found in the following foods:

cooking oils, such as palm oil and coconut oil,

red meat

pork

butter

cheese

other dairy goods

2) Fuel up on fiber

In the digestive tract, soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a thick, gel-like paste. Soluble fiber not only aids digestion, but it also decreases LDL cholesterol levels and improves overall heart health.

Soluble fiber-rich foods include:

legumes, beans, vegetables, fruits, entire grains (oatmeal and brown rice)

Soluble fiber reduces LDL cholesterol while having no effect on HDL or triglyceride levels.

Constipation, bloating, and stomach pain can occur if you consume too much soluble fiber. People should strive to gradually increase their soluble fiber intake.

3) Regular workout

Regular exercise has been shown in studies to help lower bad cholesterol and improve good cholesterol levels. Adults should engage in at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. This activity can be spaced out over the course of a week.

People who are new to exercising should begin with lower-intensity exercises and progressively increase their workout intensity. Injuries can occur when high-intensity exercises are performed without sufficient training or supervision.

People can walk, jog, cycle, or conduct resistance exercises with low weights to incorporate regular exercise into their lives.

4) Avoid smoking

Tobacco use raises the risk of heart disease in a variety of ways. One of these methods is to alter the way the body processes cholesterol.

Smokers' immune cells are unable to return cholesterol from vessel walls to the bloodstream, where it can be transported to the liver. Tobacco tar, not nicotine, is to blame for this harm.

Tobacco use raises the risk of heart disease (Image via Pexels/JÉSHOOTS)

These faulty immune cells may play a role in smokers' arteries being clogged more quickly.

Cigarettes include a harmful chemical component known as acrolein, which can enter the bloodstream via the lungs. Scientists believe it interferes with HDL's ability to transport cholesterol in the body, causing LDL levels to rise, perhaps leading to heart disease.

5) Spice it up

Garlic, curcumin, ginger, black pepper, coriander, and cinnamon are just a few of the spices that can help lower cholesterol. According to studies, consuming half-to-one garlic cloves every day can decrease cholesterol by up to 9%.

Adding more flavor to your food suppresses your appetite, making it simpler to lose weight.

6) Going Nuts

We don’t mean to go nuts. It is recommended to increase the nuttiness in your diet. LDL cholesterol can be reduced by almost all types of nuts.

The reason for this is because they contain sterols, which, like fiber, prevent cholesterol from being absorbed by the body. Just be careful not to overdo it: Nuts contain a lot of calories.

If your cholesterol is out of whack, lifestyle changes should be your first line of defense. To avoid difficulties, consult your doctor and take your prescription on a regular basis.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you follow these tips for healthy lifestyle? Yes, I do No, but I will start 0 votes so far