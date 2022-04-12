7 Best Yoga Poses for a Stronger Back

Your back needs flexibility and strength for almost every task. Be it sitting, walking, exercising or performing the everyday chores.

At some point in your life, you must surely have experienced back pain, and thanks to long working hours which require continuous sitting, your back muscles tend to suffer more. If your back isn’t strong enough, it can lead to incorrect posture, stiffness and pain, which can become even more problematic as you age.

The only remedy to prevent these issues is to strengthen your back muscles, and thankfully, practicing yoga poses regularly can help you make your back more flexible and strong.

So, to help strengthen your back muscles, here are some of the best yoga poses you should do every day.

1) Mountain pose

The mountain pose is a very basic standing yoga pose. This pose is great for improving your posture, strengthening your thighs and hip muscles, and also for maintaining the right curve of your back.

Here’s how to do a mountain yoga pose:

Start by standing straight on a yoga mat.

Keep a small distance between your feet.

Keep both your hands straight on your sides, while stretching your fingers and wrist.

Now stretch and engage your back, straighten your shoulders and relax them down.

Slowly stand on your toes, and stretch your knees, hips and thighs. Do not tighten your abdominal muscles.

Hold this position for 10 to 20 seconds and keep breathing easily.

Check out this video of the Mountain pose:

2) Warrior pose

Warrior pose is one of the best yoga poses that not only strengthens your back but also improves your thigh and knee muscles, stretches your leg muscles and opens up your chest.

Here’s how to do a warrior yoga pose:

Stand straight in a mountain pose and keep your feet at least 3 to 4 feet apart.

Now take your left foot 3 to 4 feet back and turn your toes out by 45 degrees.

Slowly inhale and reach both your arms up. Make sure your palms are joined and your eyes are up at your thumbs.

Bend your right knee to 90-degree as you exhale and rotate your torso. Do not bend more.

Hold the position for 20 seconds or more.

Straighten your knee and bring your hands down slowly.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Check out this video of the Warrior yoga pose:

3) Locust or grasshopper pose

The locust or grasshopper yoga pose strengthens your entire torso muscles, starting with your neck, chest, legs and spine to the back of your heels. This pose also helps in improving the functioning of your digestive organs and lowers your stress level.

Here’s how to do a grasshopper yoga pose:

Lie down on your belly on a yoga mat.

Your arms should be on the sides, palms up and your forehead resting on the yoga mat.

Keep your big toes towards each other, tighten your buttocks and rotate your thighs inwardly.

Exhale and slowly lift up your upper torso, head, legs and arms away from the yoga mat. Your entire weight should be on your belly, front pelvis and lower ribs.

Now raise both your arms parallel to the ground and stretch back.

Press your scapula into your back.

Keep your head and neck lifted.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds and exhale.

Check out this video of Grasshopper or Locust pose:

4) Cobra pose

Cobra pose strengthens the superficial muscles of your back and helps build strength and flexibility.

Here’s how to do a cobra yoga pose:

Lie down on your stomach with your feet and legs together.

Put your palms directly under your shoulders.

Bend your elbows a bit and tuck them into your sides.

Hold this position, keep your neck in a neutral position and look straight down on your yoga mat.

Inhale and lift your chest off the mat. Keep your low ribs on the ground and slightly roll your shoulders back.

Look down straight on the floor without moving your neck.

Exhale and release your body back to the yoga mat.

Check out this video of the Cobra pose:

6) Lord of the fishes pose

The lord of the fishes pose is one of the best yoga poses to improve your spinal health. Doing this pose gives proper extension and compression to the muscles and nerves supporting your back. It also enhances the elasticity of your spine while toning your spinal nerves and reducing stiffness.

Here’s how to do the lord of the fishes yoga pose:

Sit straight on a yoga mat with your legs straight in front of you. Keep your back straight.

Slowly bend your right leg.

Put the heel of your right foot beside your left hip. Slowly take your left leg over your right knee.

Place your right hand on your left knee and the left hand behind you.

Twist your waist, neck and shoulders to the left and look over your right shoulder.

Hold this position and take long breaths.

Now slowly breathe out and release your hands, waist and chest.

Exhale and repeat the same on the other side.

Check out this video of Lord of the fishes pose:

7) Triangle pose

The triangle pose helps to stretch your spine and opens up your shoulders and chest. It also reduces pressure on your thighs and hip muscles.

Here’s how to do a triangle pose:

Stand straight with your feet wide apart.

Extend your right hand straight in front of you, and keep your right hip tightened.

Now lower your right hand down onto your ankle or to the floor inside your right foot.

Your left shoulder should stack on top of your right shoulder as you open up your chest.

The fingertips of your left hand should be towards the ceiling.

Turn your head slowly to see your left fingertips. If this feels uncomfortable, keep your neck in a neutral position.

Tighten your right hip muscles and soften your right knee to avoid any type of hypertension.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Check out this video of the Triangle yoga pose:

Bottom line

So, these are some of the best yoga poses for a stronger back. Practice these regularly if you want to strengthen your back. Start slow and keep your form right. However, if you have been inactive for a long time, had an injury in the past or if you are pregnant, then talk to your doctor before you start with any of these yoga poses.

Edited by Prem Deshpande