In recent years, the rise of chronic illnesses and health problems has raised concerns about the role of the pharmaceutical industry, commonly known as Big Pharma.

This trend is particularly alarming when it comes to children, with conditions like autism, infertility, obesity, autoimmune disorders, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges becoming more prevalent.

Trump's perspective: Shedding light on Big Pharma's role

Former President Donald Trump has voiced his concerns about the rise of chronic illnesses and potential involvement of Pharma in the phenomenon. He emphasizes the need to investigate the factors contributing to these health epidemics.

Trump asks critical questions about the impact of food, environment, medications and household toxins, believing that uncovering the truth is essential for developing actionable solutions that promote a healthier population.

He has been a prominent figure in calling attention to the issue and advocating for transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prioritizing transparency and accountability

Trump highlights the importance of transparency and accountability within the pharmaceutical industry:

"They make a lot of money, big Pharma, big corporations, and other special interests, and does not want to ask the tough questions about what is happening to our children's health.

"If Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers or puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable."

He raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest between Big Pharma and public health institutions, urging decision-makers to prioritize the physical and mental well-being of patients and taxpayers over profit motives.

It's crucial to ensure that healthcare decisions and medication practices are guided by the best interests of the population.

Evidence-based solutions for a healthier future

In line with his commitment to addressing the rise of chronic illnesses, Trump has proposed the establishment of expert commissions or task forces consisting of independent professionals.

These individuals would conduct unbiased research and investigations to uncover potential connections between Pharma and the increase in chronic illnesses. The primary objective would be to provide evidence-based recommendations for prevention and treatment strategies.

Trump's call for investigation has sparked important conversations and emphasized the importance of prioritizing public health in the face of rising chronic illnesses. Together, we can strive to improve healthcare outcomes and ensure the well-being of our communities.

