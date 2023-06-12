Bill Gates releases 30 million genetically modified mosquitoes into 11 different countries

As people have been scared of diseases like dengue and malaria which are generally transmitted through mosquitoes, Bill Gates' team from Oxitec is working on a project to raise awareness about the threat they pose. According to the billionaire, mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal and people like him need to do something about it.

The mosquito team aims to release genetically modified mosquitoes in places where people are more likely to get affected by dengue and malaria. It is mostly the tropical forests and some other parts of the world where mosquitoes that carry the disease exists. The modified mosquitoes are harmless and they are supposed to mate with the harmful ones to eradicate the species.

Overview of Bill Gates' genetically modified mosquitoes

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis



30 million genetically modified mosquitoes are released every week into 11 countries.



Because Bill knows better than nature, what could possibly go wrong. BILL GATES - This is Bill’s mosquito factory in Colombia. It’s the largest in the world.30 million genetically modified mosquitoes are released every week into 11 countries.Because Bill knows better than nature, what could possibly go wrong. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BILL GATES - This is Bill’s mosquito factory in Colombia. It’s the largest in the world. 30 million genetically modified mosquitoes are released every week into 11 countries. Because Bill knows better than nature, what could possibly go wrong. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7wp1BTaYYq

The genetically modified mosquitoes which are released in different countries by Bill Gates are developed by biotech firm Oxitec and aim to combat the spread of diseases carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, such as yellow fever, dengue, and Zika virus. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known to be the infamous carriers of several dangerous diseases, including yellow fever, dengue, and Zika virus.

Oxitec is a biotech firm that has developed genetically modified mosquitoes to eradicate the threat posed by Aedes aegypti. These mosquitoes are specifically engineered to be non-biting males that produce only viable male offspring of the same kind.

They possess no threat of any disease whatsoever. By releasing large numbers of these genetically modified male mosquitoes, Bill Gates' Oxitec aims to reduce the overall population of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

@BREAKING NEWS @DKNMOHAMMED



AN ACT OF EVEIL



"BILL GATES" MOSQUITO FACTORY ALLEGEDLY PRODUCES "GENETICALLY MODIFIED" MOSQUITO'S... "30M" MOSQUITO'S ARE RELEASED TO "ELEVEN" COUNTRIES EVERY WEEK TO SPREAD "DISEASE"!🤔 BREAKING NEWS:ALLEGEDLYAN ACT OF EVEIL"BILL GATES" MOSQUITO FACTORY ALLEGEDLY PRODUCES "GENETICALLY MODIFIED" MOSQUITO'S... "30M" MOSQUITO'S ARE RELEASED TO "ELEVEN" COUNTRIES EVERY WEEK TO SPREAD "DISEASE"!🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING NEWS:ALLEGEDLY AN ACT OF EVEIL"BILL GATES" MOSQUITO FACTORY ALLEGEDLY PRODUCES "GENETICALLY MODIFIED" MOSQUITO'S... "30M" MOSQUITO'S ARE RELEASED TO "ELEVEN" COUNTRIES EVERY WEEK TO SPREAD "DISEASE"!🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eQjUsPV7CY

The key strategy behind Oxitec's genetically modified mosquitoes is the incorporation of a self-limiting gene. This gene ensures that the offspring of the modified mosquitoes do not survive beyond the larval stage.

Female mosquitoes, responsible for disease transmission, die off while the males continue to reproduce and pass on the self-limiting gene to the next generation. Over time, this population control approach leads to a decline in disease-carrying mosquito populations.

What the public has to say

Bill Gates (Image via Getty Images)

Bill Gates and Oxitec introduced the topic of genetically modified mosquito breeding as part of his initiative called Mosquito Week. The public's reaction to the billionaire's efforts varied widely. Some individuals expressed surprise and skepticism, while others applauded the innovative approach to disease prevention.

Critics of the project raised concerns about potential ecological consequences, the release of genetically modified organisms, and the long-term effects of introducing Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes into the environment. These concerns stemmed from a lack of understanding about the scientific basis of the project and the rigorous testing and research conducted before implementation.

However, supporters of the initiative highlighted the positive impact it has already demonstrated. For example, a study conducted in Medellín showed an 89% reduction in dengue cases since the release of Wolbachia mosquitoes began in 2015. This promising result provided evidence of the effectiveness of the program and bolstered public trust in Bill Gates' efforts.

Final Thoughts

Despite the potential benefits, there are several concerns surrounding the release of genetically modified mosquitoes released by Bill Gates' Oxitec project. Critics have also brought the argument to light about the complete eradication of female mosquitoes, which carry the disease, may not be guaranteed.

Moreover, there is a possibility of these mosquitoes coming into contact with agricultural antibiotics which raises some additional questions about their safety. However, the release of 30 million genetically modified mosquitoes by Bill Gates in 11 different countries signifies the growing effort to combat the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Poll : 0 votes