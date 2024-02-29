Bipolar disorder in women: What are the symptoms?

Most signs of bipolar disorder in women overlap with those of other genders, although there are some that differ. These often create unique difficulties for those suffering from them. Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that often involves alternating periods of mania, hypomania, or depression.

While the prevalence of bipolar disorder is similar in men and women, it can affect each of them differently. It is important to consider the role of gender and its associated factors in the development of mental health conditions. This helps us become aware and approach individuals in less stigmatizing ways. For a long time, it was believed that bipolar disorder only existed in women, but we now know that's not true.

What is bipolar disorder?

A person experiencing manic episodes may feel hyperactive, irritable, and have an expansive amount of energy. Hypomania is a milder form of mania, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is good. Women with hypomania may continue to go about their daily lives with relatively inflated levels of energy and excitement. However, they may continue to make poor decisions.

Additionally, a person may also go through a depressive episode, which includes a dip in their mood and periods of hopelessness and helplessness. They may notice a change in their appetite, sleeping patterns, and energy levels.

Women may also experience bipolar 1 or bipolar 2, with the only difference being the intensity of the manic episodes. Often, the depressive episode is heightened in individuals with bipolar 2.

Signs of bipolar disorder in women

Did you know that women are twice as likely to experience bipolar 2 as bipolar 1? As a consequence, many women are misdiagnosed with depression. This impacts their treatment as well as their recovery. It becomes essential to recognize the unique symptom patterns of bipolar disorder in women, to avoid misdiagnosing them.

1. Intensity of symptoms

Women with bipolar disorder may experience heightened intensity of emotions, which are often recognized as mood swings. While this presentation of symptoms can be used to stigmatize women, it is important to avoid labeling and understand that each person experiences emotions differently.

2. Impact of other factors

According to research, women are likely to seek treatment for bipolar disorder more than men in the spring and fall. They may also experience additional difficulties due to hormonal changes. Typically, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause can influence mood.

3. Co-occurring disorders

An overlooked symptom of bipolar disorder in women is the existence of other associated conditions. For instance, women with bipolar disorder can resort to substance use more than men. They are also likely to experience more pain disorders and physical pain than men.

Yes, there can be gender differences in the manifestation and impact of a disorder on individuals. While the signs for diagnosis may remain fairly similar, there are certain symptoms that create additional and difficult challenges for women with bipolar disorder.

