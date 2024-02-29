Bipolar vs ADHD: How to tell the symptoms apart in adults?

Bipolar vs ADHD: they are two different mental health conditions, but many of us can get confused because of the similarities in their symptoms.

The Diagnostic Stastical Manual is a guide for mental health practitioners to arrive at a diagnosis. If you see the manual, you will find that bipolar disorder and ADHD are neatly separated into different categories of disorders.

Determining whether you have bipolar vs ADHD can be a complex task, especially if you are experiencing symptoms that overlap in both conditions. It's also possible for the two conditions to exist together. The diagnosis and treatment are collaborative processes that happen over time.

Bipolar vs ADHD: How are they similar?

Bipolar vs ADHD symptoms can overlap, confusing a lot of us. (Image via Vecteezy/Authentic_stock_photos)

Perhaps the most striking and common trait of bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is impulsivity.

Individuals experiencing a manic episode may engage in reckless behaviors and poor decision-making. A similar pattern can be seen for adults with ADHD, where they may act without thinking of the consequences.

Not only do they experience emotional dysregulation, but they also have difficulties with their executive functions. Depending on the type of bipolar disorder, individuals may experience difficulties in paying attention, memory and ability to manage their cognitive and work abilities.

Bipolar vs ADHD: How are they different?

Bipolar vs ADHD; how can you differentiate it as a client? (Image via Freepik)

As much as bipolar disorder and ADHD share similar symptoms, they are different mental health conditions. Each condition poses a unique challenge for the individual.

One of the most distinguishing factors is that bipolar disorder is a mood disorder, while ADHD is an attention disorder. In the former, you may experience a blend of manic and depressive episodes. In ADHD, you may experience difficulties with executive functions.

Individuals with bipolar disorder may not necessarily experience difficulties with their ability to maintain attention. In fact, some individuals experiencing hypomanic episodes may experience an usual sort of flow and work endlessly on their projects.

Bipolar disorder is also unique, as it's episodic in nature, while the emotional symptoms in ADHD may be context-dependent. For instance, children and adults with ADHD may find it difficult to work with boring and monotonous written material. That may then trigger their impulsive and hyperactive behaviors.

Manic and depressive episodes often last for about a week, but symptoms of ADHD can persist for up to six months or longer.

As a client, it can be very challenging and confusing to understand a diagnosis. While the impact of these conditions can be different, it's incumbent on the mental health professional to conduct a comprehensive assessment.

By looking at childhood history, symptoms and family history of any mental illness, one can potentially understand the difference in the two conditions.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.