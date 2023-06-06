‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies at 62

Anna Shay, the 62-year-old socialite who became popular for starring in Netflix’s reality TV series Bling Empire, has passed away. She was last seen on the third season of the show, which released in October 2022.

The disheartening news of Shay’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement on Monday (June 5). The reality TV star’s family announced that Shay died from a stroke but did not make it clear when she died.

The statement read:

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke."

It continued:

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

More about Anna Shay

The news of Shay's death was shared by her family. (Photo via Instagram/rogeliorogermckaytejeda)

The 62-year-old fan-favorite appeared in all three seasons of Netflix's Bling Empire. The show focused on a cast of rich Asian American friends and their extravagant lifestyles in Beverly Hills.

Stars in Bling Empire include DJ Kim Lee, Kevin Kreider, Cherie Chan, Kane Lim, and Gabriel Chu. In an interview with OprahMag.com, Anna Shay said that she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the show.

How did Anna Shay die?

Anna Shay’s cause of death is a stroke, according to the reality TV star’s family. They provided a statement about Shay’s death on June 5.

What is a stroke?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain gets reduced or interrupted, which prevents the brain tissue from receiving oxygen and other nutrients. Following a stroke, the brain cells start to die within minutes.

Major signs and symptoms of a stroke include numbness of the arm, leg and face, trouble speaking, severe headache, vision problems and trouble walking.

After news of Shay’s death spread, friends came forward to give a heartwarming tribute to the fun-loving socialite. Kane Lim posted a photo with Shay on Instagram and captioned it:

"You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerizing and captivated audience around the world. I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera."

He continued:

"We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end."

Kane Lim posted a photo with Shay on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/kanelk_k)

Bling Empire premiered in 2021 but was recently canceled after the third season. According to NBC, the Russian socialite was one of the wealthiest cast members on the show.

Shay was one of the most loved stars of the Bling Empire. She was loved by fans for her positive outlook on life and for the lavish life she lived. Born in Japan, Shay inherited her father’s wealth after selling his company, “Pacific Architects and Engineers”, after his death.

Although Shay used to be very active on social media, she took a break in 2023. She last posted on Instagram in December 2022. She wished her fans happy holidays and wished for their dreams to come true and a very special thank you to everyone at Netflix.

