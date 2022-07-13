Blueberry Juice: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Blueberry juice can be produced from either fresh or concentrated blueberries. Blending or crushing blueberries, formally classified as members of the Vaccinium genus, yields a nutrient-rich beverage.

Due to their high antioxidant content, these berries are among the healthiest available and are generally called a superfood. Numerous health benefits are associated with increasing your intake of this potent berry, making its juice beneficial to health.

In general, it's believed that eating whole fruit is healthier than drinking fruit juice. However, there are certain health benefits to drinking 100 percent blueberry juice.

Blueberry juice has exceptionally high concentration of vitamin C, as well as significant amounts of dietary fibre, vitamin A, potassium and vitamin K. This juice also contains high concentrations of antioxidants, such as tannins, anthocyanins, salicylates and others, which are beneficial to your health and well-being.

Blueberry Juice: Nutritional Facts

Blueberries are an excellent fruit, rich in antioxidants. The juice is a great source of vitamin C, K and manganese. The following nutritional information is given by the USDA for an eight-ounce serving of the juice.

Calories: 92

Fat: 0.5 grams

Sodium: 5 mg

Carbohydrates: 23.4 grams

Fiber: 4 grams

Sugar: 16 grams

Protein: 1.2 grams

Vitamin C: 15.6 mg

Vitamin K: 31 mcg.

Health Benefits of Blueberry Juice

Here's a look at some amazing health benefits of blueberry juice:

1) Aids in Bone and Muscle Development

Blueberries and blueberry juice contain vitamin C, although a full cup of juice gives only 2 percent of the daily value. You would have to consume a large amount of juice to reach the recommended level. While vitamin C is beneficial, the micronutrient's full benefits remain unknown.

Vitamin C must be included in your diet, as the human body cannot produce it. Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) is known to be necessary for healthy bone structure, cartilage, muscle and blood vessels.

Additionally, it facilitates iron absorption and helps wound healing. However, it may be premature to say that Vitamin C prevents disease.

Blueberries are a good source of maganese, which is essential for enzyme activation, carbohydrate and protein synthesis, creation of sex hormones and bone growth.

2) May Slow Ageing

Due to its strong antioxidant content, blueberries can help protect against the free radical damage that accelerates ageing.

In a trial, participants drank a combination of blueberry juice and apple juice for four weeks. It was discovered that there was a 20% decrease in oxidative DNA damage, which causes ageing and increases the risk of cancer.

3) Helps Lower Blood Pressure

A study conducted in 2017 investigated the effects of wild blueberry juice on people at risk of type 2 diabetes.

In the randomised, placebo-controlled trial, researchers found that short-term consumption of wild blueberry juice can help reduce high blood pressure and increase insulin sensitivity in those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, additional human research is required to confirm these results.

4) Can Help Fight Cancer

Blueberries and other berries are rich in antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory characteristics, which may aid in cancer and illness prevention. Research has shown that blueberries can protect against DNA damage, inhibit angiogenesis and may inhibit the formation of cancerous cells.

5) Relieves Muscle Damage and Helps Lose Weight

Muscles may get fatigued and sore after a vigorous workout, but this weariness can be alleviated by consuming blueberry juice and blueberries. Blueberries can minimise muscular inflammation and oxidative stress, accelerating muscle recovery.

Blueberries can also help you lose weight. They have been found to lower fat in rats, regardless of their diet. Researchers believe blueberries influence how our bodies store and metabolise sugar.

Despite the fact that the study was conducted on rats and additional research on human subjects is necessary, similar outcomes have been suggested by earlier research.

6) Improves Skin Health

Studies indicate that the antioxidants in blueberry can improve skin health. According to a study published in 2020 in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, blueberry extracts were found to help prevent skin inflammation and pollution-related skin damage.

Due to its strong antioxidant content, blueberry juice can help protect against free radical damage, which accelerates ageing and keeps skin healthy for longer.

7) Boosts Brain Health and Prevents Heart Disease

Brain damage can be caused by free radicals and oxidative stress, but the antioxidants in blueberries can help counter that, contributing to enhanced brain health.

As blueberries can reduce hypertension, they can also lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease. Blueberries are known to minimise heart disease risk factors, but additional research is necessary to asertain if they can also reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Side Effects

Despite the numerous benefits of this fruit, there are a few potential adverse effects, especially when ingested in excess, such as:

Blueberries are proven to lower blood sugar levels and thin the blood.

Consuming excessive amounts of this juice might cause dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Excessive juice consumption might exacerbate bleeding issues.

Blueberries contain a chemical called salicylate, which might trigger allergic reactions in some individuals.

In general, though, it's entirely fine to consume a reasonable amount of this juice every day.

