Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed: The 99-year-old host died of complications of Alzheimer’s   

Bob Barker, the 99-year-old animal activist and the beloved host of “The Price is Right” game show, has died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

The cause of Barker’s death was revealed in his death certificate which was made public on Sept. 5.

When did Bob Barker pass away?

Barker passed away on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo via Instagram/why.is.it.trending)

Barker, the longtime host of the popular game show “The Price is Right,” died on Aug. 26, 2023. The news of his death was announced by his longtime publicist Roger Neal. The statement read:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

The game show host died at his Hollywood Hills home, and the cause of death has been declared as natural cause.

How did Bob Barker pass away: What does the death certificate say?

Barker passed away from complications of Alzheimer's. (Photo via Instagram/thelongbeachsocialexperiment)

According to his death certificate, Bob Barker’s cause of death has been mentioned as complications of Alzheimer’s disease. However, hypothyroidism, hyperlipidemia and hypertension were also said as contributing factors in his death.

TMZ first reported about the death certificate of the beloved game show host. The certificate revealed that Barker was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s years before his death. Barker never publicly spoke about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, though.

Bob Barker hosted the show “Truth or Consequences” from 1956-1975. In 1972, he was asked to produce and host “The Price is Right”. Barker hosted the game show for more than three decades before his retirement in 2007. The final episode of the show was aired on Jun. 15, 2007.

The hosting responsibilities were then passed to Drew Carey, a famous American comedian.

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that impacts the thinking, memory and overall behavior of an individual, as per the Alzheimer’s Association. It's considered one of the most common causes of dementia, which is a term used for memory loss.

Reportedly, Alzheimer’s is the major cause of 60-80% of dementia cases, as it causes the brain to shrink and eventually leads to death of brain cells.

Some early signs of Alzheimer’s include forgetting conversations and events and slurred speech. Over time, the problem increases and progresses to mobility loss and serious memory complications.

There are no available treatments for Alzheimer’s, but medications and therapies may help slow down the symptoms and disease progression. If diagnosed late, the condition can be fatal.