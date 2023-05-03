Bob Lee cause of death: Autopsy finds cocaine and ketamine in body    

Bob Lee, the Cash App founder who was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4, had cocaine and ketamine in his body, according to an autopsy report.

As per the findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the 43-year-old also had cocaethylene in his body, along with some metabolized byproducts of ketamine and cocaine. Cocaethylene is a compound that forms when cocaine and alcohol mix.

Bob Lee's cause of death

Bob Lee's cause of death was multiple stabbing. (Photo via Instagram/victoriasmithphoto)

Bob Lee’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds – a homicide by sharp injury. Lee suffered three stab wounds, one to his hips and two to his chest, which was 2 to 3 inches deep and pierced right through his heart.

Bob Lee himself called the police after he was attacked late at night in downtown San Francisco. At the hospital, Lee underwent a thoracotomy after being transported for surgery.

As per reports, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital doctors worked for four hours to try to save Lee’s Life. Doctors also found injuries in Lee’s lungs, according to reports. Bob Lee was pronounced dead on April 4, though.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is a medication used as an anesthetic to induce loss of consciousness. It's considered a dissociative drug that acts on different chemicals in the brain. It causes auditory and visual distortion and leads to detachment, too.

Ketamine can be used to treat depression and anxiety, relieve pain and treat status epilepticus. It can also be used as a recreational drug, and inappropriate use of ketamine can lead to hallucinations and various other life-threatening effects.

Effects of ketamine

People can experience the following effects after taking ketamine:

feeling relaxed and happy

clumsiness

confusion

feeling detached from the body

vomiting

slurred speech

less sensitivity to pain

Is ketamine bad for you?

Ketamine can cause confusion and clumsiness. (Photo via Pexels/Moritz Böing)

While the use of ketamine is considered safe for specific medical practices, it can become bad and dangerous if used as a recreational drug.

Some possible risks associated with the use of ketamine include:

respiratory depression

unstable functioning of the heart and blood vessels

liver injuries

emergence reactions, such as agitation and confusion

What does ketamine do to your brain? Is it addictive?

Overdose of ketamine can cause hallucinations. (Photo via Pexels/Andrew Neel)

If used as a recreational drug, ketamine can make people feel detached from their surroundings.

It can cause hallucinations and further lead to unavoidable situations. Several reports show that people who take ketamine have reported sensations like pleasant feeling of floating and being detached from their bodies.

Ketamine also causes people to have no memory of things or events that take place while they are under its influence. Recreational use can even cause mood changes, like irritability, and can also lead to several cognitive changes. That includes numbness in the body, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, high blood pressure and difficulty hearing or seeing things.

According to medical experts, ketamine has habit-forming properties, and when used incorrectly, it can cause dependence.

